Malone Commercial Brokers presents for lease a 12,694± mixed-use property with two overhead doors located right on Cash Corner at 172 Main Street in South Portland.

Most recently used as an office and warehouse, this property is commercially zoned for over a dozen retail and industrial uses, including event space, restaurants, storage, and residential development.

The 2.5± acre site is surrounded by trees with ample customer parking in front and and an extensive paved lot around the rear of the building. Along the 375± feet of street frontage is a billboard-sized pylon available for commercial signage. On an average day, over 9,500 vehicles pass this highly visible location.

Cash Corner is where Route One turns to connect with Interstate 295. From here, the Jetport is right on the other side of the interstate, downtown Portland directly to the north, and the Maine Mall area to the south.

LEASE RATE: $13/SF NNN

This listing is represented by Jennifer Small and Joe Malone, CCIM, of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Jennifer at 207-233-6872 | jennifer@malonecb.com or Joe at 207-233-8000 | joe@malonecb.com.

