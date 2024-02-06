SALES

Industrial

JJMAST, LLC bought a 9,387± SF building at 17 Little Wing Lane in Gorham from 422 Ocean LLC. Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers; Tina Richard of Keystone Real Estate.

PH Warren Avenue, LLC bought a 40,800± SF building at 470 Riverside Street in Portland from Crossways Park, LLC. Joe Malone and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers; Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

72 Olde Canal Way, LLC bought a 10,000± SF building at 72 Olde Canal Way in Gorham from Chadbourne Realty, LLC. Greg Hastings of The Dunham Group.

Land

Eastview Parkway Flex, LLC bought Lots 2 & 4 for a total of 3.98± AC at Eastview Parkway in Saco from Park North Development, LLC. Sam LeGeyt of The Dunham Group; Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer of The Dunham Group.

Office

Maine State Credit Union bought a 9,000± SF office building at 347 Maine Avenue in Farmingdale from Brennan Development Company, LLC. Chris Gallagher and Joseph Italiaander of The Boulos Company; Jamie Brennan of eXp Realty.

Maine Muscle Therapy, LLC bought a 1,088± SF unit a t 2 Medical Center Drive in Biddeford from PB&J Properties, LLC. Bryan Plourde of The Dunham Group.

Two Lights Falmouth, LLC bought a 13,460± SF building at 411 US Route One in Falmouth from 411 Route 1 Falmouth, LLC. Sam LeGeyt and Jim Harnden of The Dunham Group; Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Residential

White Bark Court, LLC bought a four building, 27-unit multifamily totaling 16,724± SF at 36-40 Court Street in Bath from Court Street Apartments, LLC. Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company; Chris Gallagher and Joseph Italiaander of The Boulos Company.

Freeman Residential Properties, LLC bought a 32-unit multifamily complex at 930 West Main Street in Dover-Foxcroft from Riverview Apartments, LP. Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company; Tim McClary of Realty of Maine.

Retail

PH Warren Avenue, LLC bought a 12,694± SF building at 172 Main Street, South Portland from Osterman Propane, LLC. Joe Malone and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers; Robert Baldacci of F.O. Bailey Real Estate.

Five Star Holdings, LLC bought an 1,800± SF former car dealership at 830 Portland Road in Saco from 430 Western Avenue LLC. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company; Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Pingree 2000 Real Estate Holdings, LLC bought a 1,632± SF building at 434 Western Avenue in South Portland from 434 Western Avenue, LLC. Derek Miller of The Boulos Company.

LEASES

Industrial

Resurgam Investment, LLC leased 4,185± SF o at 125 John Roberts Road in South Portland from SJ Realty. Joseph Italiaander and Chris Romano of The Boulos Companyl; Asher Chappell of Maine Realty Advisors.

Engle Builders leased 2,000± SF at 1021 Ocean Avenue in Portland from William Bribizis. Sam LeGeyt and Jim Harnden of The Dunham Group.

Boreas Transportation Company leased 2,000± SF at 220 Industrial Way in Portland from Industrial Way, LLC. Justin Lamontagne of The Dunham Group.

Office

Sky Testing Services Inc. leased 2,700± SF at 120 Thadeus Street in South Portland from CW Properties LLC. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Suffolk Construction Company leased 1,535± SF at 100 Commercial Street in Portland from Soley Wharf LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers; Sam Legeyt of The Dunham Group.

Adams & Bullock leased 1,020± SF at 217 Commercial Street in Portland from Chase Block. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers; John Finegan of The Boulos Company.

Portland Yoga Project, LLC leased 1,993± SF at 129 Newbury Street in Portland from Dominic Reali Realty LLC. Joe Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Words from the Woods LLC leased 4,288± SF at 14 York Street in Portland from J.B. Brown & Sons. Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Maine Information Network, LLC renewed its lease of 6,116± SF at 45 Commerce Drive in Augusta from 45 Commerce Drive Leasing, LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company and Sam Weatherby of Jones Lang LaSalle.

VETRO FiberMap leased 5,827± SF at 12 Mountfort Street in Portland from 86 Newbury Street, LLC. Nate Stevens of The Boulos Company; Justin Lamontagne of The Dunham Group; Austin Barrett of T3 Advisors.

Garrand Moehlenkamp, LLC leased 5,373± SF at 16 Middle Street in Portland from 16 Middle Street Associates, LLC. Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company; Peter Gwilym of Porta & Co.

Disability Rights Maine leased 3,823± SF at Pineland Center in New Gloucester from October Corporation. Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company; Jennifer Davies of Compass Commercial Brokers.

New England Fishermen’s Stewardship Association leased 1,413± SF at 500 Southborough Drive in Scarborough from 400 Southborough, LLC. Emmett Peoples of Porta & Co.; Jim Harnden and Sam LeGeyt of The Dunham Group.

Pandora Talks! PC leased 3,600± SF at 430 Bath Road in Brunswick from Hanian Holdings, LLC. Craig Young, CCIM, and Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company.

Kinotek leased 1,175± SF of additional space at 22 Monument Square in Portland from Storrey Industries, LLC. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

Eastern Alliance Insurance Company leased 2,662± SF at 12 Northbrook Drive in Falmouth from Addison Capital LLC. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company; Bob Doak of Farrell & Doak – Keller Williams Realty.

Friends of Casco Bay leased 1,950± SF at 65 West Commercial Street in Portland from J.B. Brown and Sons. Brice O’Connor of The Boulos Company; Jed Rathband of Keller Williams Realty.

Southern Maine Conservative Collaborative leased 1,877± SF at 22 Monument Square from Storrey Industries, LLC. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

ALG Maine, LLC leased 1,750± SF oat 7 Hannaford Drive in Buxton from Old Port Realty, LLC. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Blaze Partners, LLC leased 3,714 SF at 269 US Route One in Falmouth. Jennifer Davies and Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

Retail

Muhammad Akhtar leased 2,086± SF at 15 Temple Street, Portland from 11 Temple MHR LLC. Joe Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Zachary Resnikoff of Keller Williams Realty.

Miller Fitness, LLC leased 12,500± SF at 31 Gurnet Road in Brunswick from WG, LLC. Nick Lucas and Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company.

The Drift Collective LLC leased 1,954 SF at 1 Commercial Street in Portland. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers; Andrew Samonas of Samonas Reality LLC.

Jaffa Mediterranean Grill has leased 2,555 SF at 269 US Route One in Falmouth. Jackson Baumann and Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Nong, LLC leased 1,500± SF at 171A Ocean Street in South Portland from Cashflow IQ, LLC and Double S Investments, LLC. Peter Gwilym of Porta & Co.; Chris Craig of The Dunham Group.

Richardson Monument Company, Inc. leased 1,331± at 321 Elm Street in Biddeford from Deer Street Associates. Bryan Plourde of The Dunham Group.

Highly CannaCo Retail #7, LLC leased 4,000± SF at 301 Forest Avenue in Portland from William C. Rowell Family Ltd Partnership. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company; Mike Cobb of Colliers International.

The Holy Donut leased 2,400± SF at 147 Pleasant Street in Brunswick from Priority Management Group, LLC. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company; Parker Howard of Howard Property Group, LLC.

Physical Health Relaxation Healing Center leased 1,200± SF oat 15 School Street in Freeport from Comet 13, LLC. Brice O’Connor and Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company.

Richard Qiu leased 1,187± SF of retail space at 3 Hartley Street in Lewiston from Golden Arches, LLC. Chris Romano of The Boulos Company.

