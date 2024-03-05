Malone Commercial Brokers presents for sale a 26,000± SF self-storage facility on 7.5± acres at 17 Town House Road in West Gardiner, Maine.

This facility has been constructed in three phases since 2021, with each new round of construction initiated to meet consumer demand. There are now a total of six buildings, three of them newly constructed in 2023. Also in 2023, the entire site was freshly paved. Solar electricity takes care of all the facility’s power needs.

This property is virtually brand new and with an established customer base, it is ready for the next owner to fill the last few vacancies.

SALE PRICE: $2.218 million

This listing is represented by Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Brandon at 207-358-7057 | brandon@malonecb.com

