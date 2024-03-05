SALES

Industrial

BDM Properties of Maine, LLC bought a 5,200± SF industrial building at 103 Leighton Road, Augusta from Augusta Associates, LLC. Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company; TC Haffenreffer of The Dunham Group.

Office

ATX Advisory Services bought a 10,812± SF office building at 43 Landry Street, Biddeford from Biddeford Investment Partners, LLC. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company; Dan Roche of Kennebunk Beach Realty.

Minhasfleming Real Estate, LLC bought a 1,200± SF office condo at 3 Fundy Rd, Falmouth from 3 Fundy Counseling, LLC. Alex Pirleci, Zach Resnikoff, and Kirk Butterfield of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour; Loren Ayer of Harborview Properties.

NKS Group, LLC bought a 6,770± SF medical office building at 895 Portland Rd, Saco from Corbeil, LLC. Kirk Butterfield of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

127 Main LLC bought a 7,120± SF office building at 127 Main Street, South Portland from Alpha One. Joe Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Tom Moulton of The Dunham Group.

William Diamond and Raymond R Roux Revocable Trust bought a 992± SF office condo at 744 Roosevelt Trail, #302, Windham from 302 WCA, LLC. Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers; Larry Eliason of Butts Commercial Brokers.

Waterstone Properties Group Inc. bought a 30,200± SF medical office building at 40 Park Road, Westbrook from Mercy Hospital. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Drew Sigfridson of The Boulos Company.

Residential

Talal Alzifiri bought a 2,407± SF multifamily at 52 North Avenue, Sanford from Robertt Mahoney. Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers; Ryan Park of Freedom Realty.

Retail

Kebo Street, LLC bought a 24,143± SF, 77-room hotel at 40 and 53 Kebo Street, Bar Harbor from Giri Bar Harbor Kebo, Inc. Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company.

Dice and Drafts LLC bought a 1,397± SF retail condo at 549 Congress Street, Unit 1A, Portland from R & J 545 Partners, LLC. Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Arizona Maine Properties LLC bought a 3,400± SF retail/office building at 34 Portland Street, Portland from 34 Portland Street, LLC. Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers; John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

25 Bow Street, LLC bought a 1,090± SF retail building at 25 Bow Street, Freeport from McLellan Abbott, LLC. Mackenzie Simpson of Porta & Co.

LEASES

Industrial

Temco Logistics leased 9,920± SF of industrial space at 167 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor from 167 Target, LLC. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, of The Boulos Company and Dave Desper of CBRE; TC Haffenreffer of The Dunham Group.

Great Works Internet leased 5,000± SF of industrial space at 71 Commercial Street, Lewiston from Gendron & Gendron. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, and Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company; Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

MaineHealth d/b/a NorthStar Ambulance leased 4,000± SF of warehouse space at 161 Atlantic Highway, Northport from NorthPoint Holdings, LLC. Nick Lucas and Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company; Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and Jessica Estes of The Boulos Company.

Four Seasons Synthetic leased 2,000± SF of industrial space at 34 Manuel Drive, Portland from Capital Endeavors, LLC. Kirk Butterfield of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Lakeside Infinity Corp. leased 3,000± SF of industrial space at 429 Warren Avenue, Portland from Portland Commerce Center, LLC. Joe Malone and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers; Cheri Bonawitz of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Tuff Shed, Inc. leased 5,580± SF of industrial space at 517 Warren Avenue, Portland from Warren Avenue Realty Trust. Justin Lamontagne of The Dunham Group; Roxanne Cole of Roxane Cole Commercial Real Estate.

Office

The Dempsey Center renewed its lease of 5,967± SF at 778 Main Street, South Portland from RJH Realty, LLC. Craig Young, CCIM, and Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company.

Azel Residential Care, LLC leased 5,690± SF at 500 Canal Street, Lewiston from Little Canada, LLC. Jessica Estes of The Boulos Company; Kirk Butterfield of Keller Williams Commercial Group.

OceanAir, Inc. leased 2,075± SF at 324 Cummings Road, South Portland from H.H.H., LLC. Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company; Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Law Office of George D. Hepner, III, PC leased 1,259± SF at 311 Darling Avenue, South Portland from The RAM Companies. Jessica Estes and Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

Sovereign Wealth Management leased 1,183± SF at 160 Capitol Street, Augusta from MSD 160, Inc. Nick Lucas and Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company.

Michelle Kruegar leased 1,200± SF at 919 US Route 1, Yarmouth from The Water Building, LLC. Kirk Butterfield, Craig Church and Alex Pirleci of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

BAYADA Home Health Care leased 450± SF at 58 Portland Road in Kennebunk from Courtney Holdings Trust. Kirk Butterfield of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour; Luke Malone & Carly Parent of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Ocean Spa leased 1,650± SF at 358 Main Street, Gorham from Home Plus, LLC. Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Community Social Services, LLC leased 662± SF at 312 Cottage Street, Sanford from Next Gen Holdings, LLC. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Wild Maine Seafood, LLC leased 4,100± SF at 40 Water Street, Kennebunk from CNC Realty, LTD. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers; Bette Schofield of Park Maynard Realty.

Rodway & Horodyski, P.A. leased 900± SF at 251 US Route 1, Falmouth. Bryan Plourde of The Dunham Group; Jack Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

Barresi Financial leased 2,725± SF at 1 Cumberland Place, Bangor from MRM Bangor, LLC. TC Haffenreffer and Sylas Hatch, The Dunham Group.

Retail

Jar Consulting, LLC leased 2,500± at 420 Alfred Street, Biddeford from Boston Venture Holdings, Biddeford, LLC. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company; Tim Millett of Porta & Co.

The Raven Salon, LLC leased 2,339± SF at 2 Portland Square, Portland from North River IV, LLC. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and Brice O’Connor of The Boulos Company; Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company.

Loom Clothing and Home, LLC leased 2,772± SF at 56 Main Street, Freeport from Berenson Associates, Inc. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial; Alfred Yebba of Yebba Realty Ventures.

Alder Rabbit, LLC leased 2,180± SF at 38 West Bethel Road, Bethel from Muscle City Investments, LLC. Joe Malone of Malone Commercial; Sally Harkins of Sally Harkins & Co. Real Estate.

St. Michaels Running Company leased 4,540± SF of retail/service space at 246 US Route One, Scarborough from Firehouse Ventures LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers; Kimberly Vellieux of Porta & Company.

