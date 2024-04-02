SALES

Land

Eastview Parkway Flex, LLC bought 0.89± AC at Eastview Parkway, Lot 3 in Saco from Park North Development, LLC. Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group; Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer, The Dunham Group.

Office

Next Gen Holdings, LLC bought two medical office condos totaling 3,252± SF at 24 West Cole Road, Biddeford from Urology Real Estate, LLC. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Hooting Owl, LLC purchased a 2,578± office building at 183 Port Road in Kennebunk from Barbara and David Berry. Chris Gallagher and Joe Italiaander of The Boulos Company and Vicki Benenti of Pack Maynard Real Estate.

Creative Works bought a 19,980± SF building at 10 Falcon Road in Lewiston from Lewiston Properties, LLC. Justin Lamontagne, The Dunham Group; Tim Millet, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Crossways Park, LLC bought a 25,941± SF building at 550 Forest Avenue in Portland from SSA Realty, LLC. Katie Breggia and Tom Moulton, The Dunham Group; TC Haffenreffer and Justin Lamontagne, The Dunham Group.

Residential

69 Horton, LLC & 137 College, LLC purchased a 47-unit rooming house portfolio totaling 17,112± SF at 69 Horton Street and 137 College Street in Lewiston from Rancourt Associates, LLC. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company and Thomas Gadbois of F.O. Bailey Real Estate.

Hometown Housing, LLC purchased a 5-unit multi-family totaling 5,409± SF at 7-9 Dalton Street in Waterville from Dalton Court, LLC. Nick Lucas and Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company and Don Plourde of Coldwell Banker.

Retail

State of Maine – Department of Transportation purchased a 2,555± SF retail building on a 0.9± acre parcel of land at 12 McKay Road in Lincolnville from Beachfront, Inc. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR and Bennett Bricker of Camden Real Estate Company.

LEASES

Industrial

Acadia Insulation, LLC leased 4,600± SF of industrial space at 48 Commercial Street in Lewiston from MRE, Inc. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, Nick Lucas and Chris Romano of The Boulos Company.

Energy Efficient Investments, Inc. leased 3,000± SF of industrial space at 23 Evergreen Drive in Portland from 1925 Evergreen Partners, LLC. Craig Young, CCIM and Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Cahill Asset Inc. leased 1,500± SF of industrial space at 15 Washington Avenue in Scarborough from Hugo Properties, LLC. Jon Rizzo and Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company and Jennifer Davies of Compass Commercial Brokers.

Structure Media leased 1,146± SF at 100 Innovation Way in Scarborough from Berzinis Realty, LLC. Conner Richardson, Maine Real Estate, Co.; Chris Craig, The Dunham Group.

Oilleaf, LLC leased 5,000± SF at 71 Pleasant Hill Road in Scarborough from RNB, LLC. Greg Hastings, The Dunham Group.

Overhead Door Corporation leased 10,000± SF at 385 Rodman Road in Auburn from Northeastern Graphic Supply. Justin Lamontagne, The Dunham Group.

I’m Your Neighbor Books leased 3,819± SF at 80 Bell Street in Portland from Parkside Properties, LLC. Chris Craig, The Dunham Group; Bryan Plourde, The Dunham Group.

Office

Plastic and Hand Surgical Associates P.A, leased 32,842± SF of medical office space at Rock Row Medical Building, Main Street, Westbrook from Dirigo Medical Developers, LLC. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Innovative Stop Loss Solutions, LLC leased 1,239± SF of office space at 1 City Center, Portland from One City Center Associates, LLC. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers; Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

OnPoint Health Data subleased 23,227± SF of office space at 12 Mountfort Street in Portland from 86 Newbury Street, LLC. Nate Stevens of The Boulos Company and Justin Lamontagne and Austin Barrett of The Dunham Group.

Azel Residential Care, LLC leased 5,690± SF of office space at 500 Canal Street in Lewiston from Little Canada, LLC. Jessica Estes of The Boulos Company and Kirk Butterfield of Keller Williams Commercial Group.

Mainely Teeth leased 4,950± SF of medical/office space at 117 Auburn Street in Portland from Falls Brook, LLC. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company and Mike Zaller of CARR Commercial.

State of Maine – Corporations leased 3,720± SF of office space at 6 E. Chestnut Street in Lewiston from Augusta East Redevelopment Company, LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR and Dennis Wheelock of Magnusson Balfour.

FairShake leased 3,307± SF of office space at 59 East Avenue in Lewiston from Great Androscoggin Land Company, LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, Nick Lucas and Chris Romano of The Boulos Company.

Paul Designs Project, PLLC leased 1,422± SF of office space at 22 Monument Square in Portland from Storrey Industries, LLC. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

Deer Brook Consulting leased 1,399± SF of office space at Pineland Center in New Gloucester from October Corporation. Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

Hightower Holding, LLC leased 1,305± SF of office space at Pineland Center in New Gloucester from October Corporation. Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company and Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company and Benjamin Cooper of CBIZ Gibraltar Real Estate Services, LLC.

Maine Direct Dermatology has leased 832 SF of office space at 45 Forest Falls Drive in Yarmouth. Jackson Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers.

207 Driving School, LLC leased 1,215± SF of office space at 525 Main Street, South Portland from 23 Spring Street, LLC. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers; Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Allison Goddard, MD leased 832± SF of medical office space at 45 Forest Falls Drive, Yarmouth from Mahesh Bandara & Brandi Barden. Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers; Jackson Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

CMG Mortgage, Inc. leased 2,673± SF at 324 Cummings Road in South Portland from H.H.H, LLC. Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia, The Dunham Group.

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C. leased 1,087± SF at 2 Monument Square in Portland from 800 Northern Corp. Jim Harnden and Sam LeGeyt; The Dunham Group; Katie Breggia and Tom Moulton, The Dunham Group.

Michelle Garcia leased 1,105± SF at 200 Profession Drive in Scarborough from HEGA Realty, LLC. Katie Breggia and Tom Moulton, The Dunham Group.

OnPoint Health Data leased 23,227± SF at 12 Mountfort Street in Portland from Covetrus. Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company; Justin Lamontagne and Austin Barrett, The Dunham Group.

Maine Connection Academy, Inc. leased 3,114± SF at 600 Southborough Drive in Scarborough from 400 Southborough, LLC. Emmett Peoples, Porta & Co.; Sam LeGeyt and Jim Harnden, The Dunham Group.

Two Lights Settlement Services leased 1,054± SF at 970 Baxter Boulevard in Portland from Back Bay Management, LLC. Katie Breggia, Tom Moulton, The Dunham Group; Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company.

Passport Health leased 825± SF at 525 Main Street in South Portland from 23 Spring Street, LLC. Katie Breggia and Tom Moulton, The Dunham Group.

Douglas Title leased 1,692± SF at 500 Southborough Drive in Scarborough from 400 Southborough, LLC. Tony Donovan, Spectrum Real Estate; Sam LeGeyt and Jim Harnden, The Dunham Group.

Retail

ConvenientMD leased 5,000± SF of retail space at 20 Belmont Avenue, Belfast from Parkingway Management, LLC. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Michael d’Hemecourt of Harborlight Advisors.

Haven Hair Salon leased 1,300± SF retail space at 580 Lisbon Street, Lisbon Falls from Beachwood Properties LLC. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza leased 2,920± SF of retail space at 451 Payne Road in Scarborough from Miser Investments, LLC. Chris Gallagher and Joe Italiaander of The Boulos Company.

Share the Love Consignment, LLC leased 2,212± SF of retail space at 6 Page Street in Kittery from Wilson Service, Co. Inc. Christian Stallkamp and Katherine Gemmecke of The Boulos Company.

Blake Orchard, Inc. leased 1,524± SF of retail space at 2 Station Avenue in Brunswick from WFF Brunswick Owner, LLC. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company and Jessica Estes of The Boulos Company.

Beacon Safety Supplies & Consulting, LLC leased 2,326 SF of retail space at 251 US Route 1 in Falmouth. Steve Baumann, and Jack Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

Roy Enterprises LLC. leased 3,406 SF of retail space at 60 Thames Street in Portland. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Relax Me, Inc. leased 2,900 SF of retail space at 343 Gorham Road in South Portland, ME. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

P & K Bakery LLC leased 2,554± SF of retail space at 3 Spring Street, Portland from Six City Center, LLC. John Doyon and Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers; Joe Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Salt Flat Dance Collaborative, LLC leased 2,800± SF at 174 US Route One in Scarborough from NG 168, LLC. Bryan Plourde, The Dunham Group; Sam LeGeyt and Jim Harnden of the Dunham Group.

