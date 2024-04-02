Malone Commercial Brokers presents for sale a 12,093± SF property on 1.044 ± acres at 10 Pet Haven Lane in Augusta, Maine.

As the street name suggests, this location is the former animal shelter for Kennebec Valley Humane Society. The property is on public water and sewer and falls under the CC/Regional Business and RB1/Multiple Density Residential zones which allows for flexible redevelopment opportunities.

Built in 1998, the property is right off of busy Western Avenue with 22,480± cars passing per day. Nearby businesses include the Augusta airport, Target, Hannaford, Shaw’s and Dunkin’. It is surrounded by ample parking and has pylon street signage. The interior is customized to its most recent use with kennels, exam rooms and office spaces, including a kitchen.

SALE PRICE: $550,000

This listing is represented by Joe Malone & Luke Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Joe at 207-233-8000 | joe@malonecb.com or Luke at 207-939-0155 | luke@malonecb.com.

