The Freeport Community Library will screen the 2005 documentary “Invisible” on Wednesday, Nov. 15, as part of its monthlong Native American Film Series.

“Invisible” looks at the history of the relations between the white and Indian communities in Maine and the racism that shapes Native American reality, according to the library.

The film will be shown at 5:30 p.m. No reservation is required. To learn more, go to freeportlibrary.com.

