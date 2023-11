North Yarmouth Community Center and Caroline Verill, owner of Sprout and Bloom in Cumberland, will hold a wreath-making class at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at the community center.

The cost is $35 per person and includes all materials. Registration is required at “Shop” at sprout-and-bloom-llc.square.site.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: