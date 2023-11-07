HARPSWELL – Frances Hill Woodring, 92, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, died peacefully at The Vicarage By The Sea in Harpswell on Oct. 16, 2023. Frances was born on Nov. 20, 1930 to Samuel S. Hill Jr. and Mary Lothrop Hill and graduated from the Morristown Beard School and Wellesley College.

﻿Frances had moved to Brunswick to be closer to her beloved summer cottage and life-long friends on Bailey Island. She loved gardening, refinishing furniture and the natural beauty of Maine, especially the tide pools, the coast line and the rolling surf. Frances will be remembered by her friends for her engaging nature, her interest in their well-being and her generosity.

﻿Prior to moving to Maine, Frances lived in Short Hills, N.J. for over 50 years where she was active in a variety of community groups including The First Aid Squad, The Junior League and Community Congregational Church. For many years, she was a successful real estate agent with Burgdorff Realtors in Short Hills.

She is survived by four sons Gregory, Bradley, Stuart and his wife Heather, and Andrew; two children from her late husband’s prior marriage Tina Gibson and Robert Woodring and their children; two grandchildren Jessica and Samuel; and three nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Mahlon “Ding” Woodring; her parents; and her sisters Mary Anne Hill and Vallie Beckwith.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

donations may be sent in her memory to:

the Orr’s & Bailey Island Fire Department

in Harpswell, Maine or:

the Natural Resources Council of Maine

in Augusta, Maine

