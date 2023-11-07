HARPSWELL – Frances Hill Woodring, 92, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, died peacefully at The Vicarage By The Sea in Harpswell on Oct. 16, 2023. Frances was born on Nov. 20, 1930 to Samuel S. Hill Jr. and Mary Lothrop Hill and graduated from the Morristown Beard School and Wellesley College.
Frances had moved to Brunswick to be closer to her beloved summer cottage and life-long friends on Bailey Island. She loved gardening, refinishing furniture and the natural beauty of Maine, especially the tide pools, the coast line and the rolling surf. Frances will be remembered by her friends for her engaging nature, her interest in their well-being and her generosity.
Prior to moving to Maine, Frances lived in Short Hills, N.J. for over 50 years where she was active in a variety of community groups including The First Aid Squad, The Junior League and Community Congregational Church. For many years, she was a successful real estate agent with Burgdorff Realtors in Short Hills.
She is survived by four sons Gregory, Bradley, Stuart and his wife Heather, and Andrew; two children from her late husband’s prior marriage Tina Gibson and Robert Woodring and their children; two grandchildren Jessica and Samuel; and three nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Mahlon “Ding” Woodring; her parents; and her sisters Mary Anne Hill and Vallie Beckwith.
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be sent in her memory to:
the Orr’s & Bailey Island Fire Department
in Harpswell, Maine or:
the Natural Resources Council of Maine
in Augusta, Maine
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.