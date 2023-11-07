Environmental issues affect communities differently and historically, environmental policies and practices have not been equitable to all. Today, some of our communities continue to face greater environmental burdens than others. As a municipality, we can try to address this inequity in the following ways.

Reducing energy burden: Energy burden is defined as the percentage of household income spent on energy costs. Data from a report commissioned by the Maine Office of the Public Advocate in 2019 indicates that the energy cost burden for low-income Maine residents is 19 percent – substantially higher than the energy cost burden for the average Mainer, which is 6 percent.

Beyond supporting renewable energy policies and sharing resources on the federal, state, and local incentives available to Mainers, we strive to find innovative ways to make energy efficiency and electrification more affordable for low-income residents with programs like Electrify Everything!

Increasing access to public transportation and the number of transportation options: Improving our public transport systems is essential for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but also for connecting people to opportunities they may not otherwise be able to afford or access. We work with other departments to create more connected neighborhoods and safer street designs, expand public transit and active transportation systems, and support land use policy that increases housing in our city.

Increase green space: In South Portland, the parks and recreation department maintains over 350 acres of public parks, trails, recreational facilities, and coastline. We are lucky to have urban forests and beautiful parks, but it is important to ensure that city zoning codes preserve and expand access to green space. We also support programming that makes outdoor recreation and education inclusive and accommodating.

Building community resilience: Resilient communities are more sustainable communities. We aim to build programs that strengthen social connectedness, create options for participation in their community, expand access to resources and public health systems, and strategize effective communication methods to reach all population members.

Taking just climate action: Frontline communities are those that will be impacted “first and worst” by the effects of climate change. For just climate action, processes and decisions must center the direct experiences of frontline communities. Our city prioritizes more inclusive processes – when community members are partners in problem-solving and capacity building and when those who are most impacted have the greatest say in the approach and outcomes.

We become more sustainable when we can create a great quality of life without living better at the expense of others. Environmental justice was part of the foundation of climate justice and both are fundamental to the vision of One Climate Future. We can’t achieve this future by following one single definition, plan, or person, but rather by our collective work to create an ecosystem where every person can live in a healthy and safe environment regardless of race, color, national origin, or income.

Coffee & Climate: Environmental Justice

Join us Friday, Nov. 17 from 9 to 10 a.m. for this month’s Coffee & Climate: Environmental Justice. Jiwana Soleimani, Color of Climate program coordinator at Gateway Community Services Maine, is joining us to explore the intersection of the climate crisis and our communities. Its mission is to center the voices, experiences, and narratives of Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) youth within the climate change crises and within environmental justice issues, especially as BIPOC communities and individuals are often the most impacted by these issues. Its work supports youth education, especially for new Mainers, as it relates to Maine’s environment.

Grab a cup of coffee and join us to learn more about the importance of addressing environmental justice as we transition to a more resilient future.

To sign up for the Zoom get-together, visit https://portlandmaine-gov.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIocu2hqj8vGNaD2NWj35piKvt2ycIRbln_#/registration.

A recording of the discussion will also be available shortly following its conclusion at www.oneclimatefuture.org.

Our Sustainable City is a recurring column in the Sentry intended to provide residents with news and information about sustainability initiatives in South Portland. Follow the Sustainability Office on Instagram @soposustainability.

Susan Parmelee is sustainability program manager for the city of South Portland. She can be reached at 207-347-4147.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

