Portland voters appeared to be leaning toward defeating Question A, an ordinance change that would exempt anyone with an ownership interest in nine or fewer rental units in the city from the provisions of the city’s rent control ordinance.

With 11 of 12 precincts reporting at 9:45 p.m., only 35 percent, or 5,210 of city voters, supported Question A. Sixty-five percent, or 9,542 voters, were opposed.

Maine Democratic Socialists of America, which opposed Question A, said passage of the amendment would have allowed landlords to raise rents for over 9,000 tenants previously protected by the rent control ordinance. They said the rent control waiver would also have allowed landlords evict tenants with shorter notice.

“We still have a bit of a ways to go,” Buddy Moore, chairman of the Livable Portland campaign, said of the polling results Tuesday evening. Maine DSA is affiliated with Livable Portland. But Moore said early voting results were very encouraging.

Tuesday’s rent control vote comes on the heels of a failed referendum in June that would have allowed landlords to reset rents with no limit whenever tenants left voluntarily. The current system limits landlords to 5% increases for a unit that is changing hands.

“It is really baffling and it defies common sense that this would have been brought forward again after the defeat of rent control in June,” Moore said.

Moore, a former member of Portland’s Rent Board, called on the new mayor and their administration to step up enforcement of the city’s rent control ordinance, which he claims has been flouted by some landlords.

A group of landlords gathered enough petition signatures to place Question A on the Nov. 7 ballot. It is the third referendum addressing rent control in Portland since November 2022.

Landlords say they need Question A to pass because they are struggling to keep up with rising taxes, general maintenance and other costs.

In August, the City Council voted 6-2 to place the referendum on the Nov. 7 ballot with councilors Mark Dion and Roberto Rodriguez opposed to an amendment that changed the title of the referendum question. The amendment, which was brought forward by Councilor Victoria Pelletier, changed the title from “An Act to Exempt Small Landlords from Portland’s Rent Control Ordinance” to “An Act to Amend Portland’s Rent Control Ordinance.”

Nearly three years into rent control, Portland is still trying to work through kinks in the ordinance. Those who wrote it say it has helped stabilized costs for tenants and available housing, but city staff say parts of the ordinance are hard to implement, forcing them to struggle to keep up with questions and complaints.

“These are people who aren’t looking to get rich. They’re just looking to get by, and in a lot of cases they’ve looked to keep rents low, but are now stuck with rents that are well below the typical market rate,” Chris Korzen told the Press Herald in June. Korzen was part of the group that gathered signatures to get Question A on the ballot.

