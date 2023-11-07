Charlotte Clifford, an eighth grader at Bath Middle School, had a front-row seat at the polls this morning from behind a table cluttered with homemade baked good sealed in Ziploc bags.

“It’s been constant, people flowing through, they have it set up really nicely,” she said.

Proceeds from the bake sale — which was by donation only — will benefit the eighth grade play, a murder-mystery based off the board game “Clue.” Election Day in Bath was a good day for the bake sale, as it turned out. Darci Wheeler, Bath city clerk, said “turnout’s been pretty steady this morning.”

Wheeler said the polls are generally crowded early in the morning, then pick up again in the afternoon after Bath Iron Works lets out.

“I love being at the polls,” she said. “I like seeing everybody and see them do their due diligence of voting.

“Today’s like the party day after the stressful part.”

In neighboring Brunswick, gray skies sagging with rain didn’t stop Councilor At-Large Kathy Wilson from offering voters a cheerful hello as they climbed out of their cars.

A resident of Brunswick for the past 78 years, Wilson has seen a lot of election days.

“I think there’s a pretty good turnout,” she said Tuesday.

Deputy Town Clerk Ali Burnette said the town has also seen over 2,000 absentee ballots come in over the past 30 days.

