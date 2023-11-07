LEWISTON — Caden Boone scored on a header to lift the Lewiston boys’ soccer team to a 1-0 win over Camden Hills in the Class A North regional final on Tuesday night.

No. 1 Lewiston (14-2-1) advances to the state championship game for the sixth time since 2014 and will face South champion Deering on Saturday at Messalonskee High in Oakland. No. 2 Camden Hills ends the season 13-4.

The Blue Devils played in five state championship games from 2014-2019, winning titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Lewiston nearly scored when Mohammed Gabow hit the crossbar from 25 yards out in the 15th minute. Boone headed in a corner kick midway through the first half to give Lewiston the lead.

Lewiston goalie Payson Goyette finished with three saves. Brian Leonard had nine saves for Camden Hills.

Cam Brown nearly scored the equalizer for Camden Hills in the 35th minute but his shot inside the box sailed over the net.

Charlie Pons’ free kick in the final two minutes went wide of the frame for the Windjammers. Camden Hills had another free kick, from 60 yards out with 15 seconds remaining, that bounced around the box before Lewiston cleared the ball to end the game.

MONMOUTH 4, RICHMOND 0: Senior Brandon Smith scored two second-half goals and the second-seeded Mustangs (14-1-1) beat the top-seeded Bobcats (14-2) in the Class D South final in Gardiner.

“It feels pretty good,” said Smith, who has 35 goals this season, one away from equaling the school’s single-season record. “It’s been a while for us in soccer. We knew we could win this game. We knew it would be tough, but we picked it up and the boys did really well.”

Monmouth advances to the Class D state championship game and will face North champion Easton in the state championship game on Saturday at Messalonskee High in Oakland. The Mustangs are playing in the state championship game for the first time since 2016, when they won the Class C South title. They last won a state championship in 2000 when they won the second of back-to-back Class D titles.

Noah Schultz also scored for Monmouth, which took a 1-0 lead on an own goal.

CARRABEC 2, GREEVILLE 0: Desmond Robinson and Christopher Caruso scored as the No. 1 Cobras (17-0) beat the No. 2 Lakers (13-4) in the 8-person South final in Biddeford.

“It feels amazing (to win),” said Caruso, a senior. “I’ve never been there before, and it feels amazing and I’m excited that we get to go there together.”

Carrabec advances to the state championship game and will face North winner Schenck/Stearns on Saturday at Cony High in Augusta.

Lucas Vicneire added an assist for the Cobras.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

BANGOR 2, CAMDEN HILLS 1: Teagan Atherley scored twice in the second half as the top-seeded Rams (16-1) beat the second-seeded Windjammers (14-2-1) in the Class A North final in Lewiston.

Bangor advances to the state championship game and faces Scarborough, a 3-2 winner over Gorham in the South final, on Saturday at Messalonskee High in Oakland.

ST. DOMINIC 1, BUCKFIELD 0: Gabby Allen scored early in the second half and the top-seeded Saints (12-3-1) beat the third-seeded Bucks (10-6) in the Class D South final in Gardiner.

The Saints advance to the Class D state championship to face Penobscot Valley, which upset Wisdom in the Class D North final, 2-1.

MADISON 5, RANGELEY 2: Raegan Cowan had four goals and an assist as the top-seed Bulldogs (15-2) beat the No. 2 Lakers (12-4) in the 8 Person South final in Biddeford.

Madison advances to face Penquis Valley in the state championship game on Saturday at Cony High in Augusta.

Bree Quimby and Nichole Lemay each scored for the Lakers. Ella Haynie added a goal for Madison.

– Nathan Fournier of the Sun Journal and Dave Dyer and David Bailey of the Kennebec Journal contributed to this report

