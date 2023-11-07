A Windsor man was found dead in a camper trailer after a fire was reported there early Tuesday morning.

Killed in the fire was Payson Viles, 25, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. The fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m. at 762 Ridge Road in Windsor.

Members of the Windsor Fire Department responded and found Viles had died inside the camper as a result of the fire. A second person escaped the fire with minor injuries, officials said.

Investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal responded to the scene and said there was no indication of foul play. Authorities did not immediately say what might have caused the fire.

Viles’ remains were taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

Whitefield, Jefferson and Somerville fire departments assisted at the scene, in addition to Windsor and Delta rescue crews and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: