The Brunswick High School Players are pleased to announce their fall play, “The Great Gatsby.” Show times are at 7 p.m. on Nov. 16 and 17, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 18.
F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” adapted for the stage by Simon Levy, tells the story of high society on Long Island in the Roaring Twenties. Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire, passionately pursues the elusive Daisy Buchanan. Nick Carraway, a young newcomer to Long Island, is drawn into their world of obsession, greed and danger.
Directed by Linda Gardiner, with Producer Michael Millett, the play has a cast of over 30 students from grades 9-12. In addition to daily rehearsals, the cast and crew, along with volunteers, have been busy creating all the set pieces and props for the show. Audiences will be delighted with period 1920s costumes and a fabulous set including the famous yellow car.
“It’s going to be epic,” Gardiner said in a prepared release.
Tickets are available in advance online at sites.google.com/brunswicksd.org/brunswickhighschoolplayers/home and at the door (subject to availability) for $17 for adults and $12 for seniors/students.
