PHIPPSBURG – Bette Louise Totman, 78, of Phippsburg, passed away at home on Nov. 7, 2023, surrounded by family.

She was born on Jan. 31, 1945, in Bath to the late Harold and Adelaide (Morse) Mott. Bette was always happiest when spending time with her family, especially her husband, with whom she enjoyed many nights dancing at the area dance halls around Southern Maine with special friends.

Bette was a dedicated member of her community and volunteered her time to various organizations. She was a member of Unity Circle and the Phippsburg Fire Auxiliary. She also served as a ballot clerk, a member of the Phippsburg Recreation Commission, a Phippsburg Cemetery Trustee, and member of the Phippsburg Bicentennial Committee.

In her professional life, Bette worked as a clerk at Bath Iron Works. She also worked as an Operator for New England Telephone and Telegraph and a Meat Wrapper for First National Supermarket and Shaw’s Supermarket.

Bette was a member of the first graduating class of Phippsburg Elementary School and graduated from Morse High School in 1963. She also attended Gorham State Teachers College.

Bette enjoyed golfing, knitting, and reading in her spare time. She found solace in these hobbies and cherished the moments they provided.

Bette is survived by her loving husband, Tommy Totman; her daughter, Suzanne (Ron) Nowicki, her son, Tommy (Lynn) Totman; her granddaughter, Lexi Nowicki, her grandson, Thomas Totman; her brother, Russell (Connie) Mott, and her sister-in-law, Lona Mott.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Adelaide Mott; and her brothers Harold and Ronald Mott.

A graveside service will be held at Morningside Cemetery in Phippsburg on Monday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m.

The Desmond Funeral Home in Bath is assisting the family with the arrangements. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Phippsburg Congregational Church

10 Church Lane,

Phippsburg, ME 04562, or

Phippsburg Fire Auxiliary

1060 Main Rd.,

Phippsburg, ME 04562

