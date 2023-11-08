Yarmouth High’s girls’ soccer team hasn’t had to play from behind often this season.

Wednesday afternoon in the Class B South final, though, the top-seeded Clippers found themselves down a goal to second-seeded Cape Elizabeth just nine minutes into the game at Deering High’s Memorial Field.

Yarmouth responded like you’d expect from a reigning state champion.

Aine Powers tied the score late in the first half, then struck again with 16:20 to play, sending the Clippers back to the state final as they held on for a 2-1 victory.

“It was definitely a little bit of a shock to us because we haven’t been in that situation much and it’s such a big game, but it really motivated us to play harder and play our game,” said Powers, Yarmouth’s leading scorer, about the early deficit.

The Clippers (15-1-1) advance to face Ellsworth on Saturday at Mt. Ararat High in Topsham.

Advertisement

“We knew from the start that this team could do it,” said Yarmouth senior captain Kadin Davoren. “There’s so much heart on this team.

Cape Elizabeth (14-3), which didn’t score in either regular-season game against Yarmouth, stunned the Clippers in the ninth minute. Noelle Mallory set up Heather Campbell for a high shot that Yarmouth goalkeeper Regan Sullivan got a hand on but couldn’t keep out of the net.

The Clippers nearly answered in the 18th minute when Powers had a great look from close range, but Capers defender Libby Hooper kept the ball out of the goal, and Cape Elizabeth keeper Piper Ellis robbed Davoren on the rebound.

But with 10:37 left in the half, Yarmouth pulled even. Maya Hagerty played in a ball that was batted around, then deflected off Isabel Peters and to Powers, who sent it into the net.

Yarmouth came out sizzling in the second half and had numerous chances to go on top, but Ellis (12 saves) stopped Powers in close and stymied Sonja Bell off a cross from Brooke Boone. Hagerty had an apparent goal off a corner kick waved off due to goalie interference with 26 minutes left.

With 16:20 remaining, however, Cate King served the ball in on a free kick, and again it was deflected and bounced to Powers, who put Yarmouth in front.

Advertisement

“Aine just has a nose for the goal,” said Clippers Coach Andy Higgins. “Good things happen when she has the ball. The kids find her and put her in good spots.”

The Capers had two corner kick opportunities in the waning minutes, but the first was blocked by a defender, then Sullivan made her eighth and final save, punching the ball from harm’s way.

“The fact that we were down makes this victory so much sweeter,” Sullivan said.

Cape, which lost only to Yarmouth this season, will lose five players to graduation but figures to be in the hunt again next fall.

“We’re so young and we’re still learning every single time we play,” said Branden Noltkamper, Cape Elizabeth’s first-year coach. “I think the previous two (losses) got into our head little bit when we went ahead.

“We’re obviously disappointed in the result, but it’s an experience we won’t forget. We’ll use it as motivation for next year. I wish I could coach the five seniors longer, but we do return a lot. We’re hopeful for next year.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.