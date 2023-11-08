The Scarborough Land Trust will host “How the Personalities of Mammals Shape Forest Growth” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Town Hall.

Squirrels, mice, voles and other small mammals play a key role in forest regeneration, according to a press release from the land trust. University of Maine researchers have been investigating the impact of mammal personality on several ecological processes that shape the forest landscape. Maisie Merz from the university’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Conservation Biology will discuss that research at the event.

Registration is required at scarboroughlandtrust.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: