Registration for a youth ice hockey tournament in Cape Elizabeth is now open.

The nonprofit Cape Community Arena Group will host a Youth Pond Hockey Tournament Dec. 27-28 at its outdoor rink at Gull Crest, with proceeds going toward rink maintenance and activities this winter.

Players in the U10 through U19 age categories can participate. Games will be four-on-four for 30 minutes and teams can have up to 6 players. Each team is guaranteed to play at least three games.

Registration fees are $450 per team. Those without a full team can apply to be a “free agent” and may be matched with a team with open spots.

The group will also host other tournaments, including adult hockey, in January and March. For a complete list of tournaments and to register, go to capearena.org.

