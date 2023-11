Dredging of the Scarborough River, starting at Pine Point in Scarborough, will take place over the next few months as part of a federal project.

The work is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 13. Operations will take place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until the project is complete, estimated to be Jan. 10, according to the town.

To learn more about the project, go to scarboroughmaine.org.

