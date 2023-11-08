Cape Elizabeth voters Tuesday elected Stephanie Anderson and Timothy Thompson to the Town Council and reelected Jennifer McVeigh and Cynthia Voltz to the School Board.

Voters also passed a pesticide ordinance via referendum, 2,291 to 1,493.

About 50% of Cape Elizabeth’s registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election.

Anderson and Thompson received 2,299 and 1,982 votes, respectively, defeating Matthew Grymek with 1,807 votes and Andrew Swayze with 1,777. Anderson and Thompson will fill the council seats currently held by Nicole Boucher and Gretchen Noonan, who did not seek reelection.

The newly-elected councilors will take on issues such as Cape Elizabeth’s severe shortage of affordable housing and will work with the School Board to address the town’s aging schools.

Neither Anderson, the former Cumberland County district attorney, nor Thompson, who works in insurance management and investments, responded to a Forecaster request for comment Wednesday.

In the School Board race, McVeigh received 2,278 votes and Voltz 2,080. Challengers Arienne Hurder and Charity Hews received 1,676 and 1,415 votes, respectively.

The School Board will present a revised proposal for a new school in time for next November’s election after a previous $116 million project was denied by voters last year.

“I am honored to have been reelected to continue supporting our district in providing the excellent education our students deserve and moving toward achieving the district’s goals,” McVeigh wrote in an email to The Forecaster Wednesday. “I am truly humbled by the generosity and overwhelming support of the many residents in our town throughout the election process. Let’s continue to move forward with a solutions-focused mentality, collaboration and responsible decision-making.”

Voltz did not respond to a request for comment.

The pesticide ordinance referendum is the result of a successful petition drive in the spring calling for the ban of synthetic pesticides on residential properties, with some exceptions. The ordinance does not apply to retail, commercial agricultural or public-owned properties, such as parks, schools and municipal buildings.

