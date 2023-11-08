South Portland voters Tuesday overwhelmingly elected Linda Cohen and Rachael Coleman to the District 1 and District 2 City Council seats, respectively.

Over 8,000 residents cast ballots, representing 36% of the city’s registered voters.

Cohen defeated Brendan Williams 4,407 to 2,801.

“I am honored to have been elected by South Portland voters to represent District 1 for the next three years,” Cohen wrote in an email to The Forecaster on Wednesday. “I appreciate the civil campaign my opponent ran, and I look forward to working with our newly elected councilors on the many issues facing our great city.”

Cohen, who has served previously on the council including as mayor, stepped down from her District 4 seat this summer because she moved out of that district.

Rachael Coleman, a retired nurse, won 4,200 votes to opponent Jeffrey McDonald’s 2,606.

“I am grateful to everyone who supported me in countless, but significant ways,” Coleman wrote in an email to The Forecaster. “We were an impactful team. The real work begins in December.”

Steven Riley, who ran unopposed, will fill the remaining year of the District 4 council term, and Elyse Tipton, who also ran unopposed, will serve a three-year term for District 5.

School board

Claire Holman and Jennifer Ryan successfully defended their at-large seats on the South Portland Board of Education. Ryan received 3,525 votes, Holman 3,299 and challenger Eleni Richardson 3,251.

“I’m humbled and grateful for the honor to continue serving on the School Board for a second term,” Ryan wrote in an email to The Forecaster.

“Looking ahead, we will have contract negotiations with some of our unions, continued exploration of our elementary school boundaries and configurations, and a focus on security enhancement across the district, all while remaining committed to ensuring our educators and administrators are supported and best serving the students of South Portland.”

Holman did not reply to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Rosemarie De Angelis will finish out the remaining year of a three-year term for District 3. She defeated Melinda Aloes 3,686 to 2,911.

“I am honored to serve the city of South Portland on the School Board. Your support in this election meant the world to me,” De Angelis wrote in an email to The Forecaster. “I will commit to do my very best, to always being open to listening, and to consider all perspectives. As a lifelong educator, the well-being of our children is of the utmost importance. I promise to be the voice for those who feel unheard.”

Jennifer Kinney ran unopposed for a one-year term representing District 5 on the School Board.

