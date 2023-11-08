Scarborough voters sent Jonathan Anderson and Jean-Marie Caterina back to the Town Council Tuesday and elected newcomer Donald Cushing to the third available seat.

Anderson received 5,638 votes, Caterina 5,621 and Cushing 5,037. Candidate Scott Doherty received 4,804 votes. Cushing will fill the seat left vacant by Councilor John Cloutier, who did not seek reelection. The winners will serve three-year terms.

In total, 9,475 residents in Scarborough cast ballots Tuesday, representing 55% of the town’s registered voters.

The Town Council will play a pivotal role in addressing the issue of overcrowding in Scarborough schools after a proposed new K-3 school was rejected at the polls Tuesday. The council will also be closely monitoring the pace of growth in Scarborough while helping shape other potential projects, such as a community center and library expansion.

Anderson is wrapping up his first term on the council.

“Thank you, Scarborough, for electing me to another term,” Anderson wrote in an email to The Forecaster. “I’m looking forward to serving you with the rest of the Town Council, including Jean-Marie Caterina and newcomer Donald Cushing. I also want to thank Scott Doherty for his willingness to step up and run.”

Caterina, first elected to the council in 2013, said Wednesday she was “very excited” about her reelection.

“Thank you to everyone who turned out to vote,” she said. “I was very pleased to see how many folks turned out.”

Cushing said it will be a privilege to serve on the Town Council.

“I appreciate the confidence and trust (voters) placed in me and I will do my best to earn it,” Cushing wrote in an email to The Forecaster.

“I promised to listen and will. I am hopeful that we can have a discussion with residents about our school, growth and taxes that leads to acceptable solutions,” he said. “We need more people to express their views and get involved in a constructive way.”

