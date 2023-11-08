Cape Elizabeth voters elected Stephanie Anderson and Timothy Thompson to the Town Council Tuesday and Jennifer McVeigh and Cynthia Voltz successfully defended their School Board seats.

Voters also passed a pesticide ordinance via referendum, 2,291 to 1,493. The ordinance, spurred by a citizen petition last spring, will prohibit the use of certain pesticides on residential properties in Cape Elizabeth.

Anderson and Thompson received 2,299 and 1,982 votes, respectively, defeating Matthew Grymek with 1,807 votes and Andrew Swayze with 1,777. Anderson and Thompson will fill the council seats currently held by Nicole Boucher and Gretchen Noonan, who did not seek reelection.

In the school board race, McVeigh received 2,278 votes and Voltz 2,080, Challengers Arienne Hurder and Charity Hews received 1,676 and 1,415 votes, respectively.

