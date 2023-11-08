Gorham voters Tuesday elected incumbent Suzanne Phillips and political newcomer Charles “Lou” Simms to the Town Council in a five-way race for the seven-member board.

Phillips was reelected for a fourth term.

“I am excited to get back to work on the Town Council. I truly appreciate the support from our community,” Phillips said in an email to the American Journal Wednesday. “I look forward to working with Lou Simms and the new School Committee members.”

Phillips is a former council chairwoman and has previously served on the School Committee.

Simms, interviewed outside the municipal center Tuesday after unofficial results came in, said he was honored to be elected.

“I look forward to working with Suzie and the council,” he said.

Phillips tallied 2,516 votes while Simms had 2,001 backers. They defeated James Hager with 1,339; Christopher Kelley, 1,744; and George Vercelli, 1,039.

“We had a strong group of candidates,” Simms said.

Phillips, 47, carried Wards 1-2, Ward 2 and absentee balloting while Simms, 44, took Ward 1-1.

Phillips, business coordinator at The Hop Yard, wants to attract new businesses while slowing down residential growth. Fiscal responsibility with taxpayer money is a priority, she said in an interview before the election.

Simms, a senior investment officer at Maine Technology Institute, said during his campaign that growth of the town was the top issue and he advocates funding schools at “sufficient levels.” Simms wants town councilors and school leaders to work together to “mitigate property tax burdens.”

Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors will swear in Phillips and Simms when the Town Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Both will serve three-year terms.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the final meeting for Town Council Vice Chairman Ronald Shepard, who decided not to seek reelection after after nine years on the council.

Reorganization will be the first order of business for the council, which will elect new leaders and make committee assignments.

Elected to the Gorham School Committee in uncontested races for three-year terms were Mia DeSanctis, Michelle Littlefield and current Chairwoman Sarah Perkins. Nicole Yeo-Fisher was also unopposed for the one-year term to fill a vacancy on the committee. Current committee members Nicole Hudson and James Brockman did not seek reelection.

