Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made his pitch to voters during a campaign stop in Portland Wednesday.

Kennedy, who is the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, is running as an independent in a 2024 race that is likely to feature a rematch of Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump.

“We have a generation of young people who are growing up with no hope in our country,” Kennedy said during a nearly hourlong speech at the Ocean Gateway. “We did that to them. We made choices and we have to go back and make that right.”

Kennedy touched on the housing crisis, inflation and foreign policy before taking questions from voters and posing with them for selfies.

He talked about how the housing crisis is driving homelessness in places like California, and said it’s only a matter of time before communities around the country are experiencing the same problem. “Food is going up, childcare is going up, healthcare is going up,” Kennedy said. “Nothing is going up like housing. Housing is a different dimension.”

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Presidential candidates Kennedy, Williamson to visit Portland this week

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: