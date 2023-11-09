Town offices closed Friday

Buxton town offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Departments closed include public works, recreation, as well as administrative offices for police and fire-rescue.

The transfer station will be open Friday, but closed Saturday.

Sign up for Toy Box

Buxton Toy Box applications are now available by appointment at the Select Board’s office in Town Hall.

Appointment times and dates available are between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 20; 1-4 p.m. Nov. 21; 1-4 p.m. Nov. 30; and 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 1.

Last year, the Toy Box, funded by donations, provided holiday gifts that included winter clothing and boots to 117 local children and 47 families in need. Holiday meals were provided to 32 families in 2022, according to the Town Report.

The Toy Box that began in 1995 is overseen by volunteers. The three members of the Toy Box Committee are Chairwoman Carolyn Snell, Director Mia Dodge and Bill Nemitz.

To make an appointment, call 929-5191.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Nov. 14, 1973, that a Mr. Townsend (no first name given) of West Buxton told Westbrook Police that his car had been broken into Nov. 1 at the Bradlees parking lot. The thief gained access by breaking a vent window and took some alcohol and tapes.

