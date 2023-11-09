A day to remember veterans

Westbrook will conduct a Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Rest at Woodlawn Cemetery on Stroudwater Street.

The Westbrook Fire Department color guard will post the U.S. flag. Police Chief Sean Lally and Fire Chief Stephen Sloan will ring the final bell 11 times.

Veterans’ Service Officer Arty Ledoux will introduce American Legion Post 197 Commander Evan Webb and Post 62 Commander Dennis Marrotte.

An invocation and benediction will be delivered by Post 62 Chaplain Richard Galipeau and Post 62 members Phil LeClerc and Michael Sanphy will read poems.

Guitarist Jim Gallant of New Gloucester will perform three patriotic songs.

The Nonesuch Group Girl Scouts with their leader Pam Irish will lay 39 wreaths on graves of veterans while Webb and Marrotte, assisted by Girl Scouts Emily Donnelly and Kalina Kontsas, will decorate the base of the Veterans Rest Memorial with two floral wreaths. Kontsas is the granddaughter of retired Coast Guard veteran Michael Thomas.

The origin of Veterans Day was first observed as Armistice Day in 1919, marking the first anniversary of the end of hostilities in World War I at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 in 1918.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Nov. 14, 1973, that Westbrook Senior Citizens were to meet Nov. 19 in the American Legion Hall on Dunn Street. Margaret Smyth arranged the program “Westbrook Young at Heart” and Eva Conant was the refreshments chairwoman.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: