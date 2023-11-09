The city of Portland is recognizing five businesses for their contributions to the local economy.
The annual business awards, organized by the city and the Portland Development Corp., returns after a four-year hiatus because of the pandemic. This year will mark the 25th anniversary of the awards, according to a release from the city.
Among those to be honored on Nov. 15 at the Ocean Gateway are:
• Economic Development Achievement: Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine
The new location on Thompson’s Point Road is the fifth-most attended visitor attraction in Maine, welcoming over 240,000 visitors each year, with more than 20% of all admissions subsidized at free or reduced rates, ensuring access for every child.
• Business of the Year: Bissell Brothers Brewery
Bissell Brothers touts putting Maine and their team above all else, capturing a place on the list of 100 best places to work in Maine. The brewery also gives $50,000 a year to Maine-based charities and organizations.
• Small Business of the Year: Bangs Island Mussels
Starting in 2010 with three rafts, the company has successfully expanded to over 15 employees, 26 rafts, four boats, and increased kelp infrastructure with modernized technologies in a 5,000-square-foot warehouse, producing more than 600,000 pounds of mussels.
• PDC Client of the Year: Portland Food Co-op
Last year, the co-op purchased $2.1 million worth of food and other goods from Maine businesses, including over $1 million directly from Maine family farms. The co-op is an economic engine for the local food economy and its Register Round-Up program raises over $40,000 per year to support local nonprofits.
• Legacy Award: Intermed
This physician-owned medical practice now serves approximately 110,000 patients, representing over 8% of Maine’s population. InterMed has strong relationships with several of Maine’s largest employers, and provides educational opportunities to a variety of people in health care, offering partnerships and affiliations with a range of educational institutions.
The event will run from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Ocean Gateway, 14 Ocean Gateway Pier, Portland. People interested in attending should RSVP to Kaela Gonzalez at kgonzalez@portlandmaine.gov
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.