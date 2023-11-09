The city of Portland is recognizing five businesses for their contributions to the local economy.

The annual business awards, organized by the city and the Portland Development Corp., returns after a four-year hiatus because of the pandemic. This year will mark the 25th anniversary of the awards, according to a release from the city.

Among those to be honored on Nov. 15 at the Ocean Gateway are:

• Economic Development Achievement: Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine

The new location on Thompson’s Point Road is the fifth-most attended visitor attraction in Maine, welcoming over 240,000 visitors each year, with more than 20% of all admissions subsidized at free or reduced rates, ensuring access for every child.

• Business of the Year: Bissell Brothers Brewery

Bissell Brothers touts putting Maine and their team above all else, capturing a place on the list of 100 best places to work in Maine. The brewery also gives $50,000 a year to Maine-based charities and organizations.

• Small Business of the Year: Bangs Island Mussels

Starting in 2010 with three rafts, the company has successfully expanded to over 15 employees, 26 rafts, four boats, and increased kelp infrastructure with modernized technologies in a 5,000-square-foot warehouse, producing more than 600,000 pounds of mussels.

• PDC Client of the Year: Portland Food Co-op

Last year, the co-op purchased $2.1 million worth of food and other goods from Maine businesses, including over $1 million directly from Maine family farms. The co-op is an economic engine for the local food economy and its Register Round-Up program raises over $40,000 per year to support local nonprofits.

• Legacy Award: Intermed

This physician-owned medical practice now serves approximately 110,000 patients, representing over 8% of Maine’s population. InterMed has strong relationships with several of Maine’s largest employers, and provides educational opportunities to a variety of people in health care, offering partnerships and affiliations with a range of educational institutions.

The event will run from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Ocean Gateway, 14 Ocean Gateway Pier, Portland. People interested in attending should RSVP to Kaela Gonzalez at kgonzalez@portlandmaine.gov

