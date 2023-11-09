Maine has been caught up in a Russian gang’s international cybersecurity breach, potentially involving Social Security numbers, dates of birth and other confidential information of anyone having contact with a state agency, officials said Thursday.

The Department of Administrative and Financial Services is notifying individuals who may have been affected by what it called a “global cybersecurity incident” in May concerning the file transfer tool, MOVEit. The state is among several thousand organizations affected by software vulnerability that allowed cybercriminals to access and download data, the state said in a release announcing the breach. It affected industries such as insurance, finance, education, health and government.

The exploited program, MOVEit, a file transfer platform made by Progress Software Corp., is widely used by businesses to securely share files, The Associated Press reported in June. The breach was blamed on a Russian cyber-extortion gang’s hack of a file-transfer program popular with corporations and governments.

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Administrative and Financial Services did not immediately answer emailed questions seeking details, such as why it took nearly six months to go public and how many individuals may be affected.

The state said it blocked internet access to and from the MOVEit server and applied security measures to patch the vulnerability. It also hired lawyers, sought the expertise of external cybersecurity professionals to investigate the scope of the problem, and looked to identify individuals whose information may have been affected when the breach first occurred.

The state’s assessment of affected files was recently completed, and it is now notifying individuals about possible exposure in various ways, such as a nationwide media press release, mailed notices and email. The state also established a website, www.maine.gov/moveit-global-data-security-incident, to provide individuals with the latest information concerning the hack. A dedicated call center has been established to answer questions. It can be reached at (877) 618-3659, with representatives available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Maine agencies hold information about people related to residency, employment or interaction with a state agency. The state also engages in data sharing agreements with other organizations to enhance the services it provides.

Emsisoft, a New Zealand anti-virus software company, said more than 2,500 organizations and 67.6 million individuals have been affected by the breach. It cited state breach notifications, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, other public disclosures and the website of Clop, the ransomware organization accused of stealing information.

