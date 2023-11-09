The Scarborough Fire Department hosted 75 junior firefighters, ages 14-18, from across the state to participate in the second annual Junior Firefighter Muster. The junior firefighters put their skills to the test while representing their respective departments. The event was free and open to the public, offering a chance to support these young people. The event provided an example of the knowledge, skills, and abilities required to be a firefighter.

The young people competed in five separate events, including hose rolling, gear donning, changing a cylinder, and some group events like stretching a hose and dressing a fire hydrant. Awards were presented to the top three junior firefighters in each skill set.

Deputy Fire Chief John Brennan of the Scarborough Fire Department said the event was important because, “Many fire departments across the state benefit from programs to introduce their local youth to the fire service through a junior firefighter program. This muster was created as a way for these dedicated junior firefighters to show their knowledge and skills that they have acquired from their training at their home department as well as compete against fellow junior firefighters in friendly competitions.”

The event took place at the Scarborough Public Safety Building, located at 275 US Route 1. It offered lunch, ice cream, cake, and drinks during the event. The audience was supportive and clapping, even the very young children had fun as they lined up to watch the junior firefighters race through the activities.

The winners of the contests were:

SCBA bottle change

1. Ian Fournier – Monmouth FD

2. Connor Coulle – Capital Area Tech Center (CATC)

3. Deagan Farrell – Acton FD

Hose roll

1. Evan Krum – Scarborough FD

2. Brody Loiko – Capital Area Tech Center (CATC)

3. Levi Helmuth – Monmouth FD

Donning

1. Tyler Granata – Scarborough FD

2. Ian Fournier – Monmouth FD

3. Matthew Dos Santos – Capital Area Tech Center

Hydrant Connection

1. Ian Fournier and Austin Thibeault – Wales/Monmouth FD team

2. Cam Zsiga and Caleb Bolduc – Scarborough FD

3. Avery Jone and Connor Coulle – Capitol Area Tech Center

Hose Line Advancement after a mystery challenge

1. Sanford Regional Tech Center

2. Scarborough FD

Deputy Chief John Brennan emphasized the importance of junior firefighter programs. He said, “These programs are crucial to the sustainability of fire departments throughout Maine. They serve as an excellent opportunity to instill in aspiring firefighters the significance of their roles and the vital contribution they make to the future of Maine’s fire service.”

Thomas Hall, town manager of Scarborough, said the event was a big success at the Nov. 8 Town Council meeting, “The first year was a great success. And this year was even greater. It is in part a bit of a recruitment exercise to see some of the upcoming talent.”

Call Company firefighters Peter Igneri and Daryen Granata highlighted the event’s role in supporting fire departments. Igneri and Granata said “These programs are crucial to the sustainability of fire departments throughout Maine. They serve as an excellent opportunity to instill in aspiring firefighters the significance of their roles and the vital contribution they make to the future of Maine’s Fire Service.”

The Second Annual Maine Junior Firefighters Muster was meant to be an inspirational and action-packed day that offering a glimpse into the hard work and dedication of these young firefighters who are integral to Maine’s fire service, Brennan said. “The 2023 second Annual Maine Junior Firefighter Muster was a tremendous success in bringing together the future of Maine’s fire service as they demonstrated the knowledge, skills and abilities of all their hard work,” he said. “These young women and men prepared through training and education at their home departments and brought their knowledge and skills to Scarborough to compete against their fellow peers in five skills stations. All of the fire departments who sent participants to Sunday’s muster should be proud of their accomplishments and they should be excited for what these young women and men will be bringing to their ranks once they turn 18 years of age.”

