A Massachusetts woman is facing charges after her motor vehicle collided with a Wells police cruiser Tuesday evening.

Victoria Mann, 68, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested at the scene of the crash and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the Wells Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page.

Wells police also posted a nine-second video of the crash that was captured on Officer Dylan McNally’s body camera and cruiser dash camera. McNally complained of wrist pain and was treated at York Hospital. Mann complained of minor hip pain, but refused treatment.

Wells police said McNally was traveling east in his 2021 Ford Explorer cruiser on Route 109 when Mann’s 2006 Volvo was exiting the Interstate 95 off ramp. She ran a red light causing the cruiser to strike her vehicle. Two other vehicles waiting for a red light at the Wells Transportation Center were damaged by the Volvo, which was pushed into them.

The operators of those vehicles were not hurt. Maine State Police are investigating the crash. Mann is scheduled to appear in the York County Judicial Center on Dec. 27.

