Justin Jefferson has resumed practicing this week, a significant step toward his return to the field from a hamstring strain that caused the first absence of his stellar career.

The 2022 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year has been a constant and energetic presence on the sideline during games and in the building for meetings and walk-throughs throughout the week. The Vikings, coincidentally, have won all four games without him.

“I’m just happy to be a part of this organization with so many people helping me out on and off the field,” Jefferson said. “I’m just happy that I can continue to be that leader on the team, where you can’t say that I’m just sitting at home and worrying about trying to get back. I want to be there supporting my teammates and be in there hands-on.”

Putting Jefferson on the field Sunday when the Vikings play New Orleans would “probably be a little aggressive,” Coach Kevin O’Connell acknowledged. They could keep him out three more games and bring him back after the Week 13 bye. Or his return could land somewhere in between.

Regardless of the date, Jefferson said he won’t play until he’s fully healed.

“A hamstring is a difficult injury because it lingers and it comes back from time to time if you don’t put the right treatment into it,” Jefferson said. “I don’t want to go out there 80 or 90% and have the chance of hurting it again.”

PATRIOTS: J.C. Jackson isn’t the only Patriots player staying stateside this weekend. New England also ruled Trent Brown (ankle) and DeVante Parker (concussion) out for Sunday’s game with the Colts in Germany.

Brown also missed Wednesday’s practice due to personal reasons, while Parker remains in the concussion protocol. Jackson was left home because, according to reports, he missed curfew at the team hotel ahead of last weekend’s loss to the Commanders.

JAGUARS: Tom Coughlin, the first coach in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars, will be inducted into the franchise’s ring of honor next season during a yet-to-be-determined home game in 2024. Next season will be Jacksonville’s 30th as an NFL franchise.

Coughlin, 77, is the winningest coach in franchise history. He went 72-64 over eight seasons and led the Jaguars to the AFC title game in 1996 and 1999. He was fired in December 2002 after a third consecutive losing season that obscured his resounding early success with the franchise.

Coughlin landed with the New York Giants and led them to two Super Bowl titles in 12 years, beating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to cap the 2007 and 2011 campaigns. Coughlin was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

CHIEFS: Prosecutors have amended the criminal damage charge against Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross, upgrading it from a misdemeanor to a felony, in an alleged domestic violence related disturbance last month, court records show.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office filed the new charge earlier this week, alleging Ross caused between $1,000 and $25,000 in damage to property in the incident on Oct. 23, according to the amended complaint. In addition to the upgraded charge, Ross faces one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. The charges stem from a disturbance involving Ross and his girlfriend the afternoon of Oct. 23 at a Shawnee apartment.

According to the affidavit released last week, Ross allegedly got upset and keyed his girlfriend’s Mercedes after he found out that she allegedly was cheating on him. The victim told officers that after Ross found something on her phone, he became upset and “began yelling, ‘got in her face’ and told her to get her stuff out of the apartment,” according to the affidavit.

She alleged to police that Ross pushed her, threw her to the floor and threw items at her. Ross also allegedly broke several items, including a laptop, cellphone, jewelry and the key to her Mercedes.

