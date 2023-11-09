Vincent J. "Jim" Troiola, of Windham, is once again driving the No. 8 bus for the Falmouth school district after spending a whirlwind year as the national commander of the American Legion, representing nearly 2 million wartime veterans in 12,000 posts across the country.
A military tradition was part of Florence Edwards' experience growing up – her dad served in every branch but the Air Force – and she always knew that service, in the military and out of it, would be a part of her future.
After eight moves over her husband’s 20-year Air Force career, Disa Chadwick, of Naples, now helps active-duty military members transition to civilian life in Maine for Boots2Roots, the organization that helped her husband find a job when he left the military.
After eight years in the Marine Corps, and stints as a production assistant, biking tour guide and a consultant, Daniel Hennelly decided to pursue higher education at Bowdoin because 'they wanted me because of me, not because I'm a veteran.'