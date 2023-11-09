After leading national effort to stem veteran suicides, Windham man back behind wheel of school bus Vincent J. "Jim" Troiola, of Windham, is once again driving the No. 8 bus for the Falmouth school district after spending a whirlwind year as the national commander of the American Legion, representing nearly 2 million wartime veterans in 12,000 posts across the country.

Going with the Flo: Portland veteran is a dentist, activist, podcaster and artist A military tradition was part of Florence Edwards' experience growing up – her dad served in every branch but the Air Force – and she always knew that service, in the military and out of it, would be a part of her future.

Coalition brings crucial services to the veterans of Maine’s tribal communities Though members of the Wabanaki have served in every branch of the U.S. military and in every war since the Revolutionary War, they often don’t get access to the veteran’s benefits they’ve earned.

Healing trauma, celebrating creativity through Maine’s Veterans in the Arts and Humanities Day Painting has helped Lori Johnson Bryant deal with post-traumatic stress disorder. The annual veterans art exhibit at the State Capitol Complex has helped her realize she is an artist.

The Coast Guard and its mission inspired Scarborough veteran Brian LeFebvre, who was the Northern New England Sector Commander from 2018-21, says 'the Coast Guard has a knack for leaping into action, which I think is really cool.'

Connecting military families with civilian jobs in Maine is a full-circle passion After eight moves over her husband’s 20-year Air Force career, Disa Chadwick, of Naples, now helps active-duty military members transition to civilian life in Maine for Boots2Roots, the organization that helped her husband find a job when he left the military.

80 years on, Topsham veteran retains vivid memories of serving in World War II Harry Saunders, 98, is one of only 864 living World War II veterans in Maine, according to data from the National WWII Museum.