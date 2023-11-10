Andrew Kurapov scored in overtime as Endicott College beat the University of New England 3-2 in a men’s hockey game Friday night in Biddeford.

Jayden Price scored with 1:18 left in the third period to force overtime for UNE (2-2, 2-1 Commonwealth Coast Conference). The Nor’easters led 1-0 on a goal in the first period by Tyler Healey. Jack Ring scored in the second and Kurapov in the third to give Endicott (2-2, 2-1) the lead.

Ryan Wilson had 34 saves for Endicott, while Billy Girard had 30 saves for UNE.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

HUSSON 87, BOWDOIN 81: Riles Neff had 35 points and Eric Ahlers added 22 as the Eagles won a season-opener in double overtime against the Polar Bears in Brunwick.

Bowdoin’s Natrel Allen made a layup with 41 seconds remaining in regulation to tie it at 62, and Kevin Reeves made a layup with 33 seconds remaining in the first overtime to tie it at 69.

Michael Simonds had 17 points, Reeves finished with 16, Allen added 13 and James McGowan closed with 10 for Bowdoin.

(12) ARIZONA 78, (2) DUKE 73: Keshad Johnson hit a tough whistle-drawing layup for a three-point play with 46.8 seconds left that pushed the Wildcats (2-0) a to a late lead on the way to a win over the Blue Devils (1-1) in Durham, North Carolina.

Johnson finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (2-0), his biggest coming on that contact layup off a feed from Caleb Love.

(3) PURDUE 87, MOREHEAD STATE 57: Zach Edey had 18 points and eight rebounds, Lance Jones scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half and the Boilermakers (2-0) rolled to their second straight rout beating the Eagles (1-2) in West Lafayette, Indiana.

(22) VILLANOVA 83,LE MOYNE 57: Justin Moore had 21 points and Tyler Burton registered a double-double to lead the Wildcats (2-0) past the Dolphins (0-2) in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

Moore scored 16 of his points in the first half on 6 for 10 shooting while Burton, one of four transfers for the Wildcats this season, finished with 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

CONNECTICUT 1, MAINE 0: Jada Habisch scored in the first period as the Huskies (6-3-1, 5-3 Hockey East) beat the Black Bears (4-7, 2-5) in Orono.

Christina Walker and Riley Grimley each had an assist, while Tia Chan had 21 saves for UConn.

Jorden Mattison made 12 saves for Maine.

FOOTBALL

VIRGINIA: Perris Jones is still in Louisville, a school official said, one day after the running back was immobilized and carted off the field after being injured on a hard hit against the No. 11 Cardinals.

Football spokesman Jim Daves said in a text message to The Associated Press that Jones remained in Louisville, and that was all the information he could provide.

Jones was taken from the field to UofL Hospital on Thursday night, and Daves said early Friday morning that the senior had movement in all of his extremities and was to remain hospitalized overnight.

