ORONO — The University of Maine men’s ice hockey team scored a pair of goals in the first four minutes of the third period, taking control of an evenly played game on its way to a 4-2 victory over top-ranked Boston College in front of a sellout Alfond Arena crowd of 5,043 boisterous fans.

Maine (6-1), which entered the two-game weekend series against the Eagles (7-2) ranked No. 13 in the USCHO.com poll, took the lead on Donovan Villeneuve-Houle’s goal just 1:23 into the third. Harrison Scott won a faceoff to Ben Poisson, who got the puck to an open Houle skating left to right between the circles for the shot over the glove of BC goalie Jacob Fowler.

Almost two minutes later, at 3:23, Bradly Nadeau took a pass from Lynden Breen and fired a one-timer past Fowler for a 3-1 lead. The Eagles cut Maine’s lead to 3-2 at 11:27 on a Ryan Leonard goal.

Grayson Arnott’s empty net goal at 18:58 sealed the win.

Victor Ostman made 26 saves for Maine. Fowler had 34 stops for the Eagles.

The Black Bears took a 1-0 lead 4:30 into the second period on Breen’s third goal of the season, with assists from Bradly Nadeau and Josh Nadeau. Just about a minute and a half later, the Eagles tied the game on the power play. With Liam Lesakowski off for roughing, Jack Malone took a pass from Gabe Perreault at the left post and buried it before Ostman could slide across his crease.

Maine had a chance to take the lead with eight and a half minutes to play in the second, when the puck squirted to Harrison Scott alone in front of the net, but Fowler got his pads to the ice to make the save. With just over a minute left in the second, it appeared as if the Black Bears had a 2-1 lead on a Thomas Freel goal, but upon review the play was ruled offsides and the goal disallowed.

The teams played a scoreless, penalty-free first period, with each team putting 12 shots on goal. Maine’s Ostman was sharp in the game’s opening minutes. When the Eagles had a two-on-none opportunity three minutes into the game, Ostman made a right pad save on an Andre Gasseau shot.

Maine’s best chance to score in the first came with just over seven minutes left in the period. First, Bradly Nadeau’s shot was turned away by Fowler, who slid over to his right post to make the stop. Seconds later, Fowler saved Josh Nadeau’s shot, keeping the game scoreless. At 15:40, Maine captain David Breazeale had a shot from the top of right circle deflected by Fowler into the crowd.

