Harvard scored three times in the first half and beat the University of Maine, 3-0, in an NCAA Division I women’s soccer tournament first-round game on Saturday in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Maine, making its first appearance in the NCAA tournament, ends the season 11-2-6. Harvard (13-3-2) advances to face Michigan State in the second round.

Josephine Hasbo scored 7:58 into the game to give the Crimson a 1-0 lead. Hannah Bebar and Anna Rayhill added first-half goals to make it 3-0.

Kira Kutzinski stopped eight shots for Maine, while Denver Tolson had two saves for Harvard.

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, ROWAN 0: Mia Sargent scored on a penalty kick and Riley Reitchel added a goal with an assist from Catriona Gould as the Huskies (17-1-4) blanked the Owls (14-3-2) the first-round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Huskies advance to face Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the second round at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Calista Burke had six saves for Rowan, while Breanna Atwood turned aside six shots faced for Southern Maine.

BOWDOIN 1, SWARTHMORE 0: Greta Farkas scored early in the second half as the Polar Bears (10-4-5) beat the Garnet (12-4-2) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Geneva, New York.

Bowdoin advances to face William Smith College in the second round at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Lila Travers made seven saves for Swarthmore, while Charlotte Iannone stopped all three shots she faced for Bowdoin.

FOOTBALL

HAMILTON 21, BATES 7: Matt Banbury rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns as the Continentals (3-6) beat the Bobcats (0-8) in Lewiston.

Luke Kurzum added a rushing touchdown for Hamilton. Colton Bosselait threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Sergio Beltran in the second quarter for Bates.

ENDICOTT 41, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 14: Clayton Marengi threw three touchdown passes and the Gulls (9-1, 5-0 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (6-4, 2-3) in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Jarrett Henault threw for 118 yards, a touchdown and an interception for UNE.

HUSSON 61, NICHOLS 31: Nic Visser completed 25 of 30 passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns as the Eagles (7-3, 3-2 CCC) beat the Bison (3-7, 0-5) in Dudley, Massachusetts.

Elijah Garnett rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns for Husson. The Eagles also intercepted five passes.

BOWDOIN 35, COLBY 14: Robbie Long completed 18 of 30 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for another score as the Polar Bears (4-4) beat the Mules (3-5) in Waterville.

Colton Fahey had 173 yards receiving with two touchdowns, while Andre Eden rushed for a pair of scores for Bowdoin.

Christopher Milmoe and Thomas Keeling each had a touchdown pass for Colby.

(2) MICHIGAN 24, (9) PENN STATE 15: With Jim Harbaugh banned by the Big Ten Conference, J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum and the Wolverines (10-0, 7-0) played unfazed by a scandal that has hounded the program for weeks – and their toughest opponent yet – grinding past the Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-3) in State College, Pennsylvania.

VIRGINIA TECH 48, BOSTON COLLEGE 22: Kyron Drones ran for 135 yards and threw for two touchdowns, and Bhayshul Tuten ran for three TDs as the Hokies (5-5, 4-2 ACC) scored 35 unanswered points and beat the Eagles (6-4 3-3) in Boston.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 73, SPRINGFIELD 46: Callie Godfrey had 17 points and seven rebounds as the Polar Bears (1-0) cruised past the Pride (1-1) in Brunswick.

Sydney Jones added 15 points and seven assists, while Maria Belardi had 13 points for Bowdoin.

ST. JOSEPH’S 69, VERMONT ST.-CASTLETON 62: Angelica Hurley had 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead the Monks (2-0) over the Spartans (1-1) in Castleton, Vermont.

Elisabeth Stapelfeld added 10 points for St. Joseph’s, while Grace Ramsdell had seven points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

COLBY 59, UMASS BOSTON 56: Lydia Mordarski had 14 points, Carter McGloon added 11 and Chelsea Ibenegbu 10 as the Mules collected a season-opening win over the Beacons in Waterville.

Paige Olliverre led UMass Boston with 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

CLARK 89, BATES 70: Kekoa McArdle scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Cougars beat the Bobcats in the season opener for both teams in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Marc Begin II ahd 12 points and Simon McCormick 11 for Bates.

COLBY 89, GORDON 78: Marcos Montiel and Ben Kaczmarek had 18 points apiece as the Mules (1-1) beat the Fighting Dutchmen (0-2) at Waterville.

Liam O’Connell added 15 points and Max Poulton had 10 for Colby.

(6) UCONN 107, STONEHILL 67: Tristen Newton scored 22 points to lead the Huskies (2-0) past the Skyhawks (1-2) in Hartford, Connecticut.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

CONNECTICUT 3, MAINE 1: Jada Habisch scored twice as the Huskies (7-3-1, 6-3 Hockey East) beat the Black Bears (4-8, 2-6) in Orono.

Brooke Campbell also scored for UConn, while Adrianna Van De Leest scored for Maine.

