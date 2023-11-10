A senior at Sanford High School was killed in a fatal crash in Rochester, New Hampshire, Wednesday evening according to the district’s superintendent.

The crash that killed Lydia Ashline appears to be the same one Rochester police described in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. According to the post, police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Salmon Falls Road. One passenger was dead when first responders arrived. Two others were uninjured.

The post did not include the victim’s name, and Rochester police did not return calls Friday asking to confirm if Ashline died in the crash.

Sanford Superintendent Matt Nelson said Ashline was a member of the high school’s Peer Helpers Club and described her as “easy to love and incredibly resilient.”

“Her loss hits Sanford High School and our school counseling department as well as everyone who taught Lydia especially hard,” he said. “Lydia made an impact on everyone she came in contact with.”

In a letter to the school community, he asked parents to monitor their children for signs of emotional distress in the wake of Ashline’s death and encouraged students to reach out to the school’s counseling office.

