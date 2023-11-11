Ruth White of Orono became just the fifth girl to win three New England cross country championships, successfully defending her title Saturday with a time of 17 minutes, 12.25 seconds at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast.

Running on the same 5-kilometer course where she won the Class C state championship a week earlier, White again beat Teanne Ewings (17:39.00) of Greater Houlton Christian Academy.

White, a senior, is the only Maine runner, male or female, to repeat as New England champion. She also won in 2021 and 2022.

Four other Mainers placed among the top 15 in the girls’ race: Soren Stark-Chessa (sixth, 18:07.09) of Maine Waldorf School, Cary Drake (eighth, 18:08.65) of York, Addy Thibodeau (12th, 18:22.15) of Bonny Eagle and Samantha Moore (15th, 18:29.00) of Portland.

Steven Hergenrother of Ridgefield, Connecticut, took the boys’ title in 15:21.87. Maddox Jordan of Noble was the best boys’ finisher from Maine, placing sixth in 15:42.08, and Portland’s Nathan Blades was 11th in 15:53.65.

