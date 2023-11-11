OAKLAND — Through all of her transcendent accomplishments in a Scarborough uniform, senior standout Lana Djuranovic had never converted a penalty kick.

She saved her final feat for last. And for the second year in a row, she produced a goal that made her team the Class A state champion.

Djuranovic beat Bangor goalkeeper Eva Combs from the penalty spot with 17 minutes to go, then sophomore Maya Taylor added an insurance tally in the closing minutes as Scarborough earned a 2-0 victory Saturday morning at Messalonskee High.

“It’s amazing to win again,” said Djuranovic, who will play next year at the University of Miami. “I’m so proud of us. Everyone stepped up and played their hearts out today.”

The Rams (16-2) held Djuranovic in check during the run of play, as senior Ani Roberts led a terrific defensive effort, but Bangor couldn’t convert any of its eight shots on frame.

“We knew she’s an elite player and we had to make sure she was marked,” said Bangor Coach Jay Kemble. “We did a great job all day long putting pressure on her.”

After a scoreless first half in which the Red Storm (17-1) held a 6-3 advantage in shots, Bangor had four corner kicks in the second half but couldn’t break through.

Then, with 17:34 to go after a long feed from Delia Fravert, Grace Carlista dribbled the ball into the box and was brought down by a defender.

There was no question who would take the penalty kick.

“(Lana) looked over and I didn’t even need to point to her,” said Scarborough Coach Mike Farley. “Give her a set shot from the penalty spot, I was feeling really good.”

Djuranovic, taking her first PK of the season, buried a shot into the lower right corner of the net. Combs (11 saves) guessed correctly but couldn’t reach the ball, and the Red Storm were on top to stay.

“We practiced PKs every practice going into playoffs, but it was nervewracking because I had never made a PK in a game,” said Djuranovic, who set a program record with her 32nd goal of the season. “I was composed. I just had to pick a side and shoot.”

“I may coach a player equal to her, but never someone who scores all the ways she can,” Farley added. “She’s a special player. I’m sure she’s going to do really well at Miami.”

Taylor then put it away with 5:48 on the clock, lofting a 30-yard blast over Combs.

“I just hit it and hoped it went in,” said Taylor. “It was a loose ball and I hit it, and I was hoping it would drop in.”

Scarborough, which got eight saves from Sophia Rinaldi, ran out the clock from there to capture its fourth Class A championship since 2010, and sixth Gold Ball overall, including two in Class B.

“We had no easy games this year,” said Farley. “The whole year, we were challenged. We got battle-tested and we needed that going into playoffs. I’m really proud of these kids. They did a great job finishing it off.”

