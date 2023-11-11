OAKLAND — Tegra Mbele kick-started a Lewiston celebration.

Mbele’s second goal of the game, in the 15th minute of the first overtime, gave the Blue Devils a 3-2 victory over Deering in the Class A boys’ soccer state championship game Saturday at Messalonskee High.

It’s the Blue Devils’ fourth state title, joining those they won in 2015, ’17 and ’18.

After Mbele’s shot curled inside the far post, he ran to the a corner flag, where he was mobbed by his teammates and some members of the Lewiston student section.

Mbele also scored the first goal of the game. He was stopped in the ninth minute by Deering goalie Adao Lufumbo-Mbenza, but two minutes later, Mbele put a shot inside the far post for a 1-0 lead.

Blue Devils goalie Payson Goyette made back-to-back point-blank saves in the 16th minute to keep Lewiston in front.

After a Deering player was tackled in the box, however, Ethan Fischer converted a penalty kick in the 19th minute.

Deering had another scoring chance five minutes later, but the ball hit the right post.

Mohamed Gabow gave Lewiston a 2-1 lead when he tracked down a long volley, got some separation from the Deering defender and kicked a line drive past Lufumbo-Mbenza.

Deering tied the score in the 16th minute of the second half. Chandral Mangele-Laza fought through two Lewiston defenders into the 18-yard box and put a shot past Goyette.

Deering created a few more scoring chances in regulation. In the 24th minute of the second half, a shot went wide. Seven minutes later, Goyette stopped Basel Allhaidan’s 25-yard direct kick.

