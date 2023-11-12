SOUTH PORTLAND – Mary E. Darling, 81, passed away on Oct. 25, 2023.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. at North 43 Bistro, 1 Spring Point Dr., South Portland. Full obituary may be viewed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

