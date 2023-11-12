TOPSHAM—Yarmouth’s boys’ soccer team hoped for a fast start when it met John Bapst in the Class B state final Saturday evening on the campus of Mt. Ararat High School.

What the Clippers managed to do was beyond even their wildest dreams.

And when the onslaught was over, a most familiar scene played out.

Another championship celebration.

In a matter of 29 seconds, Yarmouth would score the only goal it needed, as senior captain Zach Turkel did the honors.

By the time the game was 16 minutes old, seniors Zach Kelly and Mihailo Medenica had found the net and the Clippers enjoyed a commanding 3-0 halftime advantage.

Yarmouth didn’t let up when the second half commenced either, as seniors Adam McLaughlin and Ben Flowerdew scored a minute apart, then sophomores George Brown and Ian Lawrence added goals for good measure as the Clippers rolled to an emphatic 7-0 victory.

Yarmouth finished the season 16-2, ended the Crusaders’ campaign at 15-2-1 and in the process, won its fourth consecutive Class B state title, its eighth in nine postseasons and the program’s 16th overall.

“It’s pretty crazy to be in a program that can do this,” Turkel said. “Every year, our coaches put us in such a good position to win. We have such a close-knit team. We all love each other so much.”

Sheer domination

Yarmouth’s program has always been strong under longtime coach/dynasty builder Mike Hagerty (the Clippers won a title in his first season, 1997, then again in 2004, 2005, 2008 and 2010), but over the past decade, it has been in its own stratosphere.

Yarmouth won Class B every year between 2014-17, then, after being upset by Cape Elizabeth in the 2018 semifinals, returned to the pinnacle in 2019, 2021 and again last fall (there was no postseason in 2020 due to the pandemic).

The Clippers entered the 2023 campaign being advertised (including by their coach) as a potential all-time great team and while they bookended their regular season with losses at Greely and at home to Cape Elizabeth, they won 12 other games to finish first in Class B South for the fifth time in six postseasons.

Yarmouth took care of No. 8 Fryeburg Academy (5-1) in the quarterfinals, then had to scratch and claw to survive No. 4 York in an overtime thriller in the semifinals, prevailing, 1-0, on Kelly’s goal. Wednesday, in the regional final against second-ranked Cape Elizabeth, the Clippers got an early goal from senior Max Gilbert and that proved to be enough to advance.

John Bapst fell one goal shy of a championship last fall and excelled this regular season, losing to Ellsworth and tying Caribou, but beating everyone else.

As the top seed in Class B North, the Crusaders eliminated No. 8 Oceanside (3-0) in the quarterfinals, beat No. 4 Medomak Valley (3-0) in the semifinals, then had to go overtime to get past second-seeded Ellsworth (3-2) in Wednesday’s regional final.

Yarmouth’s and John Bapst played a thrilling state final a year ago, one which the Clippers won, 3-2, on a second half goal from Stevie Walsh.

That was the third time the Crusaders had appeared in a state game (they also lost to Falmouth in 2001 and 2006).

Yarmouth, meanwhile, was making its 17th appearance on the big stage and the Clippers had only lost once before (and tied Ellsworth in 1989 as the teams were named co-champions).

Saturday, on a frigid evening (32 degrees at the start, dipping to 28 by game’s end), Yarmouth wasn’t about to let John Bapst hang around and made an immediate, powerful statement.

After the Clippers kicked the ball around for a moment to start, they worked it up the field and Kelly flicked it ahead to Turkel, who somehow got free on the right side behind the defense and fired a shot past Crusaders junior goalkeeper Connor Meservey for a stunning 1-0 lead.

“I didn’t really see the beginning of the play,” said Turkel. “‘ZK’ had a great chip over to me and I just picked my head up and went bottom right. It was a great feeling to score that fast. It set the tone for the entire game.”

“Turkel is so lethal,” said senior back and captain Jonny Fulton. “He’s been such an offensive threat all year. I knew he’d bag one early. He was in the right place, right time and set us up for the game.”

The second goal came with 27:58 left in the first half and this time, it was Kelly finishing. The goal came off a corner kick, was headed on frame by Fulton and after the ball wasn’t cleared, Kelly banged it home to make it 2-0.

With 24:19 remaining, off a free kick, McLaughlin sent the ball near the far post where Fulton headed it back in front to Medenica, who had an initial header stopped by Meservey before he knocked home the rebound to break it open.

“We came in the perfect amount of confident but not cocky and we put it away fast,” said McLaughlin.

John Bapst got its first chance in the 29th minute, but senior goalkeeper Ian O’Connor denied dangerous junior forward Ethan Marquis.

In the final minute of the half, the Clippers almost added a fourth goal, but after taking a pass from senior Justin Dawes after a nice run, junior Zacarias Binda was robbed on the doorstep by Meservey, keeping the score 3-0.

Yarmouth then pulled away further when the second half commenced.

With 33:22 left, Turkel eluded the defense, then set up McLaughlin at the far post for a goal.

“The message at halftime was to put a few more in and end the game,” McLaughlin said. “Scoring in a state game was the best feeling ever. That was a great assist from Zach. He had a great game.”

“We talked about high pressure on these guys, especially their backs,” Hagerty said. “We felt like they hadn’t seen pressure like we could give them. It was a good read by our guys. I was so proud of how we pressed and read the game. The forced errors are what you can create scoring opportunities from.”

It took just 62 seconds for Yarmouth to strike again, as this time, Turkel got the ball to Kelly who fed Flowerdew for an easy finish and a 5-0 lead.

With 26:22 to play, Brown scored for the first time this season, scoring on a rebound after Binda was robbed.

Then, with 11:04 remaining, several minutes after a mass substitution by Hagerty, Lawrence took a pass from sophomore Nate Buchanan and was wide open in front to finish to make the score 7-0.

“We have a lot of unselfish soccer players,” Turkel said. “We all want to see each other succeed.”

“Our depth is amazing,” said Fulton.

“Having seven different people score in a state final is amazing,” added Hagerty. “We didn’t have anyone with 10 goals this season. Our team defense has allowed that to happen. Stepping and stealing and creating opportunities, that’s what we like to coach.”

An eighth goal would have ended the contest per the mercy rule, but it wasn’t to be.

Down the stretch, Marquis forced sophomore keeper Julian Gebhardt to make a diving save and at 8:02 p.m., the final horn sounded and Yarmouth’s celebration of its 7-0 triumph began.

“It feels great to win my last season,” Fulton said. “It’s great to end with a win and bring home the (championship). We all work well together. I love wearing the bulls-eye. It means everyone knows we’re one of the best teams, in my opinion, the best team, so I love having that target. It makes us play better and we have to perform every time.”

“I’m very proud,” said McLaughlin. “The whole team had a huge impact. We came together. It’s all because of Coach Hagerty. He keeps us together and makes sure our heads are in the right place. He calms us down before big games. There’s pressure on us, but he tells us not to think of it as pressure, think of it as a privilege that people expect you to win.”

The Clippers had a 15-5 advantage in shots on frame and had a 4-3 edge in corner kicks. O’Connor and Gebhardt both made two saves, while junior Will Raymond stopped one shot.

Yarmouth closed the tournament with three straight shutouts.

“We gave up one goal all playoffs in garbage time,” Hagerty said. “I don’t know if there’s a better center back duo than (senior) Sam (Lowenstein) and Jonny. They lock down really good forwards. Their communication with Ian has gotten better all season. That’s what happens when you can start 11 seniors.”

Meservey stopped eight shots for the Crusaders.

Changes coming

Yarmouth will have a drastically different look in 2024, as 11 seniors will depart.

And this wasn’t just any senior class.

“I really love these guys,” Hagerty said. “This senior class, I’ve known them since they were little. They’ve been a special class in that they’re really good teammates. They’re really kind to one another. They’re inclusive and they’re really good to the little ones in town. They’re really good role models. Everything our program tries to build is learning how to be great teammates. Winning is a lot of fun, but winning isn’t our number one goal. They model what it means to be a great teammate. Not one of these guys all year has been about themselves. I’m really proud of them. We’ve had great teams before, but this particular senior class has been special.”

The Clippers simply reload, however, and there’s really no end in sight to this dynastic run.

“The younger guys all want it,” Turkel said. “Next year’s class and the class after that are really special. I don’t see this stopping.”

“We have a great group coming back and our JV team hasn’t lost a game in years,” Hagerty said. “We have a really talented group all the way through. Freshmen, sophomores and juniors are loaded. We have the right pieces. I think we should continue to be strong.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. For game updates and links to game stories, follow him on Threads: @foresports2023

