BOYS’ SOCCER

Coach: Mike Hagerty (27th year, 328-61-48 overall record, 12 state championships)

2022 record: 14-2-2 (Beat John Bapst, 3-2, to win third consecutive Class B state title)

Top returning players: Justin Dawes (Senior), Ben Flowerdew (Senior), Jonny Fulton (Senior), Matt Gautreau (Senior), Max Gilbert (Senior), Zach Kelly (Senior), Sam Lowenstein (Senior), Adam McLaughlin (Senior), Ian O’Connor (Senior), Zach Turkel (Senior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 1 @ Greely, Sept. 7 YORK, Sept. 9 BRUNSWICK, Sept. 14 @ Cape Elizabeth, Sept. 19 @ Waynflete, Sept. 23 GREELY, Sept. 26 FREEPORT, Sept. 29 @ Mt. Ararat, Oct. 10 @ Freeport, Oct. 12 @ York, Oct. 16 CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach’s comment: “This team is coming along beautifully. The kids are unselfish. We graduated five starters, but the kids who return have improved so much not just as soccer players but athletically too. I’m super-excited about our depth. We have the potential to be one of the best teams we’ve had here. We’ve had a lot of good senior classes, but this year, we have 11 seniors who could start. We’re very versatile. We can play multiple formations and positions. We’ll have a rotation of 17 or 18 kids and that will keep us fresh. Our kids simply never quit and that won us some games in the second half last year. We have to realize that we’ll get everyone’s best shot every game. The expectations are a privilege. People respect our program. I think we can beat anyone in Maine, but soccer is funny. We’ll have to maintain our intensity.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth made it seven titles in eight postseasons last fall, but for the first time in that stretch, the Clippers weren’t the favorite heading into the regional tournament. They managed to save their best for last, however, upsetting Cape Elizabeth in the regional final before holding on for dear life to capture another Gold Ball. While some key talent graduated, most notably Class B Player of the Year Liam Hickey and all-star and big game hero Stevie “Wonder” Walsh, Yarmouth could be even stronger this autumn, much to the chagrin of the rest of Class B.

Advertisement

The Clippers will be strong back to front, starting with O’Connor in goal. O’Connor, a league all-star last season, made some huge saves in big games a year ago and will be tough to beat. Junior Will Raymond will also see time between the pipes and he inspires confidence as well. Fulton and Lowenstein anchor the defense (“I think we have the best pair of center-backs in the state,” said Hagerty, of that tandem). They’re joined by Gautreau, Dawes, Flowerdew and senior Mihailo Medenica, who will be dangerous on set pieces. Senior Clinton Mbenza, a transfer from Deering, will also see some time. McLaughlin, a league all-star in 2022, is phenomenal in the midfield. He’ll be a top scoring threat, along with Turkel. They’re joined by Gilbert, juniors Luis Cardoso and Mateo Coury and sophomore Gideon Ahrens. Up top, look for Kelly, junior Zacarias Binda and junior Owen Hayes to be dangerous.

Yarmouth is just a fountain of depth and talent and while it once again has a challenging schedule, good luck stopping this train. The Clippers will start the year strong and will only get better and if all goes as Hagerty hopes, more glory will be the end result. The only thing that arrives with more consistency in the town of Yarmouth than a Clippers’ November championship celebration is the Clam Festival. Look for that trend to continue.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Coach: Andy Higgins (fifth year, 49-11-2 overall record, one state championship)

2022 record: 15-3 (Beat Hermon, 3-2, in double-overtime, to win Class B state title)

Top returning players: Sonja Bell (Senior), Brooke Boone (Senior), Kadin Davoren (Senior), Maya Hagerty (Senior), Cate King (Senior), Isabel Peters (Senior), Aine Powers (Senior), Neena Panozzo (Senior), Regan Sullivan (Senior), Taylor Oranellas (Junior), Eleanor Ting (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 1 @ Greely, Sept. 9 @ Brunswick, Sept. 12 @ York, Sept. 14 CAPE ELIZABETH, Sept. 21 WAYNFLETE, Sept. 23 GREELY, Sept. 26 @ Freeport, Oct. 3 @ NYA, Oct. 10 FREEPORT, Oct. 14 YORK, Oct. 17 @ Cape Elizabeth

Advertisement

Coach’s comment: “The kids are working hard. Grinding and competing every day. It’s a great group of seniors who are ready to take their turn leading the team. We can’t replace Ava (Feeley’s) 34 goals, so we’ll score with a handful of players. We’re utilizing new strengths this year. We’re athletic and we’re deep and we’ll use that to our advantage. We’ll be dangerous in a variety of ways. We have a tough schedule and we’ll have to earn everything we get. We want to peak at the end of the season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth certainly peaked at the right time a year ago, capturing the program’s first Gold Ball in five years in most dramatic fashion. While last year’s team centered around the magical left foot of All-American Ava Feeley, one of the finest players in program history, who scored three times in the state final, including the decisive tally in overtime, this fall, the Clippers will have a different look, but with the amount of talent and depth on this roster, don’t expect much (if any) of a drop-off.

While Feeley is now playing at Boston College, this year’s team will turn to Bell, Boone and Powers (an all-star, honorable mention last season) up top to score their share of goals. All three girls have excelled in multiple sports. Sophomore Abby Noble, who was named Yarmouth’s Spring Athlete of the Year after dominating in outdoor track, will be a force to be reckoned with as well. Midfield will be a big strength for the Clippers, as Davoren (a first-team league all-star in 2022), Hagerty, Oranellas, Ting and senior Sophie Wentzell lead the way. King, Panozzo (honorable mention all-star) and Peters anchor the back in front of Sullivan, who returns in goal. Sullivan, an honorable mention all-star a year ago is an inspirational story. She suffered a severe concussion during the state final last season, missed basketball season, then was limited in lacrosse, but if she can play consistently this autumn, Yarmouth will be in great shape. Senior Avery Buchanan, who was away last school year, returns to back up Sullivan.

As the defending state champions, the Clippers will be the hunted this season, but they welcome the challenge. Nothing will come easily as Yarmouth faces arguably the most daunting schedule in its history. Ultimately, the win-loss record won’t matter as much as finding out who plays best where and how much the team can improve from now until late-October. If the Clippers can find a consistent scoring touch, they’ll go deep in the playoffs again and with an accomplished senior class leading the way, another state title is certainly within the realm of possibility.

FOOTBALL

Coach: Jim Hartman (ninth year, 48-33 overall record, three state championships)

2022 record: 10-1 (Beat Waterville, 30-26, to win eight-man large division state title)

Advertisement

Top returning players: Sam Bradford (Senior), Rufus MacVane (Senior), Michael McGonagle (Senior), Trent Richard (Senior), Wyatt Gawtry (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 1 MT. ARARAT, Oct. 6 @ Greely

Coach’s comment: “The kids have been playing well. I love this group. They’re motivated and chomping at the bit. We have seven guys back on both sides of the ball. We have veterans and some great skill players. We’re much faster than last year and much bigger too. We always have high hopes. The only reason to play is to win a Gold Ball.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth captured the program’s third championship, and its first in eight-man, last fall, thanks to a game-ending, game-winning drive for the ages. While standout Spencer LaBrecque has graduated, the Clippers return a potential juggernaut and have to be viewed as a team with a great shot at repeating.

Bradford (an All-Conference first-team selection in 2022) is back at quarterback and he’ll spend a lot of his time turning and giving the ball to McGonagle, another All-Conference first-team standout, who put up huge numbers a season ago. He’ll be a premier workhorse back. Junior Cam Boone will also get some carries. They’ll run behind MacVane (a second-team all-star last year), junior Malyk Cofer and sophomore Burke Harke, who will all see time at fullback. When Bradford goes to the air, which he can do quite capably, he’ll look for Boone, junior Stephen Abbott and sophomore Liam Henning. Richard, sophomore Adam Pelotte and freshman Harper Ericson will play tight end. The line features Gawtry (a second-team all-star a year ago), Kim and sophomore Brayden Kloza.

While Yarmouth will score a lot of points, the Clippers will be formidable on defense too. The line features Gawtry, Kim, Kloza and Richard. MacVane is a standout at middle linebacker. He’s joined by Cofer, Harke and Henning. Boone and Bradford will be in the secondary. Ericson can be utilized at multiple defensive positions.

Advertisement

Yarmouth welcomes all challengers and believes it can wear down every foe in the weeks to come. This group has great firepower and now knows how to win in the biggest games. Dethroning the Clippers won’t come easily.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Breanna Morrill (first year)

2022 results: 8-7 (Lost, 1-0, to Leavitt in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Aubrey Collier (Senior), Colleen Lynch (Senior), Quincy Schnee (Senior), Sophie Smith (Senior), Robyn Felmly (Junior), Zoe Sammon (Junior), Kate Tenhor (Junior), Sally McGrath (Sophomore), Sabina Petrucci (Sophomore), Madison Wiles (Sophomore), Celia Zinman (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 1 @ Freeport, Sept. 14 GREELY, Sept. 23 CAPE ELIZABETH, Oct. 4 @ York

Coach’s comment: “This group is very determined, focused and passionate. These are the same girls I coached when they were in middle school, so it was easy to slide in and get them going this summer. We have changed a couple of things up from last year and they are doing great. My hope for me coaching this program is to really grow the whole program from youth to middle school to high school in terms of numbers and competitive players.”

Advertisement

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth has been a steady contender for over a decade and that figures to be the case again this fall as a former standout player for the Clippers takes over as coach. Morrill graduated in 2016 and previously served as the program’s middle school and varsity assistant/JV coach. Morrill also coaches top teams in the Maine Styx travel program. She inherits a team that didn’t lose a single player to graduation and one that is hungry to make a run at the top spot this autumn.

Smith is poised to be a top scorer and will rattle the cage often this year. She was a second-team league all-star in 2022. Smith is joined up top by Wiles and Zinman. Lynch, a first-team all-star last season, will be a key part of a talented midfield, which also features Felmly, McGrath, Sammon and Tenhor. Freshman Erica O’Connor will be heard from in the midfield as well. Collier, a second-team all-star a year ago, along with Petrucci, are top defenders in front of the veteran Schnee in goal.

Yarmouth couldn’t solve the likes of Cape Elizabeth, perennial power York and eventual regional champion Freeport a season ago. This time around, the Clippers will have to get through those teams, and overcome other challenges, to be well positioned for a playoff run. This veteran group could be very dangerous by the end of the season and if all goes well, Morrill’s first year will be one to remember.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Erin Quirk (first year)

2022 record: 16-1 (Beat Gardiner, 3-0, to win fourth consecutive Class B state title)

Top returning players: Annie Vinnakota (Senior), Madi Beaudoin (Junior), Grace Keaney (Sophomore)

Advertisement

Pivotal matches: Sept. 6 @ Biddeford, Sept. 12 GORHAM, Sept. 19 @ Cape Elizabeth, Sept. 23 WASHINGTON ACADEMY, Sept. 26 @ Greely, Sept. 28 @ York, Oct. 3 SCARBOROUGH, Oct. 7 YORK, Oct. 17 CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach’s comment: “We have a very tough schedule this season, facing some of the top teams in both Class A and Class B. I expect that we will be a competitive team this fall, however, we have some shoes to fill after graduating four starters. We will be focused on taking one game at a time and working hard to keep the ball off the floor.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth gave longtime coach Jim Senecal a perfect send-off in 2022, winning the program’s fourth Class B crown in succession and the seventh in an 11-year span which saw the Clippers emerge as one of the elite powers in the state. Senecal has called it a career and the program remains in good hands with Quirk, who starred at Scarborough and spent the past two years as an assistant with Yarmouth. She inherits a team that everyone will be gunning for once again.

Vinnakota has been a standout since first putting on a Clippers uniform. Last year, she was a first-team league all-star, helped pace Yarmouth to another championship and along the way, posted 120 kills. She’ll be a premier outside hitter. Keaney had a terrific freshman campaign with 72 kills and 45 blocks and could be even more formidable this time around. Beaudoin will be a defensive specialist (90 digs in 2022), who can also serve with precision (48 aces a season ago). Junior Esther Bolese is new to varsity and will be a force in the middle.

The Clippers not only have to deal with traditional Class B rivals Cape Elizabeth, Greely and York this season. Falmouth a former Class A power and longtime Class C contender Washington Academy are also part of Class B this season. Yarmouth will have its hands full, but this program knows how to save its best for the final weekend in October and it would be no surprise if once again, the Clippers are the last team standing.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: Sarah Carrigan (sixth year)

Advertisement

2022 results:

(Boys) Did not qualify for Class B state meet (8th @ regionals)

(Girls) 9th @ Class B state meet

Top returners:

(Boys) Evan Hankins (Senior), Tristan Hardel (Senior), Nathan Pires (Senior), Ethan Hoffman (Junior), Cam Pernal (Junior)

(Girls) Fiona Bergen (Senior), Lauren Keaney (Senior), Norah Mills (Senior), Leah Muentener (Senior), Katie Thornton (Senior)

Coach’s comment: “We are looking forward to closing some gaps, enjoying our runs and learning to push ourselves beyond our limits.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth hopes to send both teams to states this time around.

The girls’ squad has qualified every year since 2010 (with the exception of the COVID season in 2020) and will be led this fall by state meet scorers Mills (43rd), Thornton (44th) and Keaney (45th). Bergen also participated in the state meet a year ago. Muentener is another veteran. That core is joined by new senior Chloe Bibula, sophomore Olivia Wentworth and freshmen Gracie Olson and Eleanor Weyenburg. The Clippers will be very competitive in league action and have what it takes to get to the final Saturday.

On the boys’ side, four of five state meet scorers from a year ago have graduated, but there is talent in reserve. Pernal made it to states as an individual last season, posting the 26th-best time. He’ll lead the way this fall. Hankins also took part at states last season and hopes to move up. Hardel and Pires provide senior leadership and Hoffman is another veteran. Junior Henry Keepe and freshman Peter Ericson and Julian Lampson-LaPlume join the squad and provide depth. If Yarmouth can produce a solid core and run consistently, qualifying for states is a realistic goal.

Advertisement

GOLF

Coach: David Cousins (fourth year, one state title)

2022 results: Tie-3rd @ Class B state match

Top returners: Andrew Cheever (Senior), Sebastien Martinez (Senior), David Swift (Senior)

Coach’s comment: “I started coaching golf at Yarmouth with (Andrew Cheever, Sebastien Martinez and David Swift) and nothing would make me happier than to see them have a tremendous senior year. David, Sebastien and Andrew have made a huge impact on the golf program and have brought it to new levels. The best example of what this group has accomplished is the first golf state championship in the school’s history. Our immediate goal this year is to win another conference title, but it doesn’t end there. Obviously, I don’t know what other teams will bring, especially up north, but our squad would be disappointed if we didn’t make a solid charge at another state title. I personally feel we can make that run and redeem ourselves from last year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth followed up its first state championship in 2021 with a terrific season a year ago, which resulted in a conference title, but the Clippers struggled in the final match and fell short in their repeat bid and hope that bad taste translates to hunger for success this fall.

Yarmouth will be led by Martinez (85 at last year’s state match), Cheevers (90) and Swift (94). Senior Colter Olson, the lacrosse standout, as well as classmate Ben Demasco, junior Hugh O’Donnell and sophomore Colby Carnes are other players to watch.

The Clippers will be one of the best teams in the conference again and will truly be measured by how they play on the big stage. Don’t be surprised if this group saves its best for last.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: