Portland’s Christmas tree will arrive in Monument Square on Wednesday after making the journey over the Veterans Memorial Bridge from its home in South Portland.

A 50-foot blue spruce grown at 35 Lubec St. in South Portland was chosen to stand in Monument Square during the holidays, according to a news release from the city of Portland.

Jennifer and James Colbath own the South Portland property where the tree was planted.

“The tree was here when we bought the house 18 years ago,” Jennifer Colbath said Monday night. “It’s a beautiful tree. It will be nice that other people can enjoy it, but it’s going to be bittersweet to have it go.”

Forestry Department crews will arrive in South Portland to cut the tree at around 8 a.m. Wednesday, and it will be loaded onto a flatbed truck and hauled to Portland, arriving in Monument Square around 10 a.m.

South Portland and Portland police, as well as members of Portland’s Parking Control Division, will escort the tree to its new home. Holiday lights will be installed Thursday, a process that could take a few days to finish.

Those interested in watching the delivery and setup can watch Portland Downtown’s tree cam Wednesday. The tree cam will then go dark until the annual lighting ceremony set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 24 after an afternoonlong event that starts at 1 p.m.

