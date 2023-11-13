Bass Pro/Cabela’s Outdoor Fund awarded a $3,000 grant to the Scarborough Land Trust to protect 18 acres of land in Scarborough. The property contains forests, wetlands and 1,216 feet of frontage along Silver Brook.

The protection of this property will help support the continued populations of wild Brook Trout, American Eel, Black-nosed Dace, Lake Chub, and White Sucker. Conserving the wetlands on the property is crucial to the protection of Silver Brook, as the wetlands act as a sponge to help retain water and release it slowly, reducing the impacts of storms, flooding, and drought. Streams filter water by trapping sediments and removing nutrients. The property also protects habitat for amphibians, reptiles, deer, fox, turkey, and migratory birds.

Scarborough Land Trust plans on closing on this property in 2024, helping to create more than 700 acres of contiguous conserved lands.

Bass Pro/Cabela’s is pleased to continue the support of Scarborough Land Trust, continuing an multi-year partnership in helping advance conservation in Scarborough.

