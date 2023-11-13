The Scarborough Town Council convened for the monthly meeting on Nov. 8 to address the implications of the community’s decision voting down a bond that mixes a school consolidation project on Nov. 7. The plan would have included constructing a new primary school on land from the Scarborough Downs redevelopment project, marking a significant step in the town’s development.

The project would have consolidated three primary schools from kindergarden through third grade into one new building, moved sixth graders into Wentworth School and renovated Scarborough Middle School. It would have eliminated 30 portable classrooms, including 18 at K-2 schools and 12 at the middle school. The entire sixth grade has been learning in portables for almost two decades. The new primary school was to be built on land to be purchased from The Downs – a site selected from 46 potential locations that is part of the former Scarborough Downs multi-use redevelopment project.

Jean-Marie Caterina, who won reelection to the Town Council, said, “The voters have made clear that the consolidated school as planned is not to move forward. I respect that decision. However, the need for adequate and safe school facilities remains. The fact that we have had portables at the middle school and all three elementary schools for a number of years is a testament to the inadequacy of physical plant for our children. I encourage all people who voted ‘no’ to contact me or the School Department and volunteer to work towards a solution for this problem. At the very least, give us ideas. Together, we can solve this issue.”

In a prepared statement by the School Building Committee, the committee wrote, “We are all passionate about supporting our students and building a community that aligns with our values. Now, as we move forward to determine an emergency temporary solution to house our growing student population until a long-term solution is determined, it’s even more important we unite as a community.”

Shannon Lindstrom, chair of the Scarborough School Board, expressed gratitude for the engagement of the community in the electoral process and outlined the shared commitment to prioritizing the needs of the children. “This is an extremely emotional day for me,” she said. “On a personal level it is not easy to work so very hard, and to pour your heart into something that does not turn out the way you expect it. However, I’m here to talk to about how we move forward.” Acknowledging the disappointment in the election results, Lindstrom said the focus on advocating for students and families.

“While it goes without saying we are disappointed about the results of the election, our focus is always on our students, and we look forward to continuing to advocate for their needs and goals until a solution is found,” according to the building committee.

Lindstrom said she extends appreciation to all community members, whether supportive or opposed, for their involvement in shaping a strategic, equitable, student-first solution. However, she said the school committee needs to understand why the majority voted against it. She said it is urgent to find a solution for overcapacity issues in the K-2 schools and the middle school. She urged the community to rebuild relationships and work together to overcome differences.

Resident Sue Hamill offered insights into the multifaceted reasons behind the project’s failure, citing concerns about cost, size, location, and the potential disruption of neighborhoods as contributing factors.

When Town Manager Thomas J. Hall gave his report he touched upon the School Building Project, easterly access evaluation, and the title review of Track View Terrace. Hall said “We did receive a legal memo regarding the title position of Track View Terrace. The upshot of that is, what’s being offered to us is owned by Crossroads Holdings. It is a positive outcome in terms of understanding what the piece of land is.” He said the town still plans to meet with the property owners.

A decision regarding the use of school impact fees to make required payments to Crossroads Holdings, LLC, the general contractor team for The Downs project was made during the meeting. An initial decision was made to use school impact fees to make the FY2023 required payments to Crossroads Holdings, beginning on Dec. 1, through Nov. 2024, or until the town closes on the purchase of the property with a total maximum exposure of $175,000. A second, final reading is necessary. There was some discussion of other possibilities for The Downs property if it is not used for a school.

A number of public comments surrounded the issue of traffic on Maple Avenue and the need for a solution to calm traffic there. “Last month I was almost hit by a car while I was in the crosswalk at an intersection on Maple Avenue. Although car speeding, not stopping at stop signs and cars driving around me while in a crosswalk isn’t new, it was the closest I had come to getting hit and I actually had to run out of the way,” said Hill. She advocated for the implementation of speed tables and questioned the town’s policy against them, citing a 1997 Maple Avenue study that recommended their use. “There shouldn’t be a blanket ban on speed tables,” Hill said. She presented a speed study of her own, Hill said she observed instances of vehicles exceeding speed limits in her neighborhood, 25% of cars traveling over 30 miles per hour, with at least one car traveling 90 miles per hour or more.

Council members said the council remains committed to fostering unity, engaging in open dialogue, and working collaboratively with the community to address the educational needs of its students and the broader concerns of its residents.

