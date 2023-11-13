On a bright and cool Saturday morning last weekend, the Biddeford Saco Veterans Day Parade and Ceremonies honored local veterans. Local veterans groups marching in the parade included AmVets Post #1, American Legion Posts #26 and #96, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. For the first time since the pandemic in 2020, there were four marching bands representing Biddeford and Saco. Scouting troops, elected officials, and many local organizations passed supporters waving flags and applauding, as they marched from Biddeford to the closing ceremony in Saco.

