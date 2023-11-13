Across the nation, 41% of children live at or below the poverty level, according to a Maine Toys for Tots press release. These children face obstacles and hardships every day of the year, and their parents struggle to provide even the basic necessities. As the holiday season approaches, many parents are feeling the effects of record-high inflation more than ever – they simply don’t have the means to buy gifts for their bright-eyed and hopeful children.

Marine Toys for Tots passionately believes that no child should ever have to face the challenges associated with living in poverty; the organization wants to put smiles on their faces and hope in their hearts. It strives to be a year-round force for good and deliver joy to children no matter the time of year, according to the release.

As part of the program’s year-round mission, the organization continues to look for ways to provide comfort and emotional relief to children living in poverty. Oct. 17 was Child Poverty Day, and Toys for Tots fully understands that needs are not seasonal and continue throughout the year. It is critical it is to provide hope and joy at Christmastime — and beyond — to these children, according to the release. Today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders.

Support Marine Toys for Tots today in honor of Child Poverty Day. Visit https://secure.toysfortots.org/a/evergreen-news to donate.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: