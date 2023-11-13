SACO — Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI) is pleased to announce several senior management promotions throughout the bank.

Bill Kany has been promoted to executive vice president and chief risk officer. This promotion will broaden his responsibilities while maintaining his current duties as in-house counsel.

Kany oversees the bank’s Risk, Compliance, Audit, Human Resources and Commercial Lending departments. Kany graduated from Thornton Academy, Dartmouth College and the University of Maine School of Law. After law school graduation, Kany clerked at the United States Claims Court in Washington, D.C., After he went to work for Smith & Elliott, PA in Saco until 2010, becoming a partner in 1988. One of his primary clients was Saco and Biddeford Savings, and in October of 2010, he started his employment with the Bank.

“My Dad retired as president of SBSI in 1995. I have been a customer of the bank for as long as I can remember,” Kany said. The bottom line is that SBSI is in my blood, and I have nothing but respect for this institution and its tradition of being a pillar of our communities. My promotion is an opportunity for me to be a part of the leadership that will perpetuate the traditions of SBSI while adding to the foundational character of this bank built by the leaders and employees who came before us. While I will continue to help everyone as in-house counsel, I truly welcome the challenge and opportunity to provide some leadership in the twilight of my career.”

Matthew Cyr has been promoted to senior vice president, chief banking officer. Cyr provides guidance to the Residential and Consumer Lending, Retail Banking and Customer Care Departments.

Cyr joined SBSI with 20 years of experience and has been an essential member of SBSI leadership for the last 13 years.

“In my new role, I am excited to bring a holistic approach that revolves around leadership, vision, customer-centricity and team development,” Cyr said. “I believe that effective leadership starts with a clear vision, and I intend to provide a strategic direction that aligns with our bank’s reason for being. I look forward to fostering a customer-centric culture within the organization, where every decision is guided by our commitment to enhancing the customer experience.”

